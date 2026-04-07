How to Watch Rays Try to Extend Winning Streak: TV Channel, Live Stream, Radio

Following a win against the Chicago Cubs in their home opener, the Rays will be seeking to extend their modest two-game winning streak on Tuesday.

It was an emotional return to Tropicana Field for the Rays on Monday following a long nine-game road trip. This was a team that was displaced from their home stadium for a year, and winning in the first game back was meaningful.

Furthermore, it was the offense that helped provide the spark for the team. Jonathan Aranda, Junior Caminero, and Cedric Mullins were all able to hit home runs in a nice offensive barrage for Tampa Bay. Production offensively was certainly a concern for the team coming into the year, but this group has done better than expected so far, especially at the top of the order.

Furthermore, after a lot of concerns with the bullpen in the first couple of series, this unit has been able to weather some injuries and has been better of late. Now, the Rays will be seeking a series win against the Cubs, and they can accomplish that on Tuesday with a win. Here’s how to watch.

Who: Chicago Cubs vs. Tampa Bay Rays

When: Tuesday, April 7th, 6:40 PM EST

Where: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, FL

Television: Rays.TV

Radio: WDAE 95.7 FM, WQBN/1300AM

Pitching Matchup:

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Drew Rasmussen | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Following Shane McClanahan getting the start for the Rays in their home opener, he will be followed by All-Star Drew Rasmussen on the mound. As their star southpaw continues to work his way back into form following missing so much time, this duo could be excellent.

So far this season, Rasmussen has made two starts and has yet to record a decision. However, the numbers have been strong for him with a 1.80 ERA and 10 strikeouts. Even though he hasn’t factored in a decision yet, the numbers have been good, and he has been generating a solid number of swings and misses.

Update for Rays:

BREAKING: #Rays Drew Rasmussen has been scratched from today’s start with his wife, Stevie, expecting their second child. Mason Englert will open today’s game. — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) April 7, 2026

For the Cubs, it will be right-hander Javier Assad making his season debut. Chicago got off to a bit of a slower start than they would have liked, and they dropped the opener to the Rays already as well.

With a 5-5 record so far, the Rays will be seeking to secure a win and get over the .500 mark. While the start to the campaign might have been a bit bumpy, getting over the .500 mark would be a nice early accomplishment.