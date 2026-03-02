Rays Have One of the Most Underrated Infielders in Baseball Anchoring Lineup

There are a few questions surrounding the Tampa Bay Rays entering the 2026 MLB regular season.

Likely the biggest question is their lineup, specifically where offensive production will come from. With All-Star second baseman Brandon Lowe now with the Pittsburgh Pirates, there are only three hitters in the lineup who produced at an above-average level in 2025: third baseman Junior Caminero, designated hitter Yandy Diaz and first baseman Jonathan Aranda.

Questions and concerns will persist, but the Rays have to feel great about the foundation being built on the corner of their infield. Caminero is already a household name, making the American League All-Star team in 2025.

Aranda certainly has the skills to do the same, as he is on the cusp of being a top 10 first baseman in the MLB. In fact, had he not suffered an injury last year, MLB insider Buster Olney would have had him somewhere in the top 10 in his positional rankings.

Jonathan Aranda making name for self

“He finished about 80 plate appearances short of qualifying for a batting title, but the only hitter with at least 400 plate appearances who had a higher average than Aranda's .316 was Judge. Aranda had a wRC+ of 153, and among first basemen, only Kurtz was better,” Olney wrote.

Missing nearly two months of action, Aranda played in only 106 games last year. He was incredibly productive with a .316/.393/.489 slash line with 14 home runs and 22 doubles. 59 RBI were recorded with a 146 OPS+.

With a 3.5 bWAR, he is one of the most productive first basemen in baseball with the bat. There may be a little regression because a .409 batting average on balls in play isn’t likely sustainable, and he doesn’t swing incredibly hard.

MLB hitters with >.370 wOBA, >33% FB%, & >80% Z-Contact% (Min. 350 PA):



- Cal Raleigh

- Ketel Marte

- Corbin Carroll

- George Springer

- Juan Soto

- Will Smith

- Jonathan Aranda📹



Aranda hit for a .316 AVG in 2025, with 14 HR in 106 games! One of the leagues best at just 27.

But he has all the tools to be a reliable middle-of-the-order producer. Aranda hits the ball hard with regularity, is willing to take a walk and his Baseball Savant page is full of elite, red numbers.

What also helps his standing amongst first basemen is that he is a solid fielder. Aranda had 1 Outs Above Average in 2025, which was in the 67th percentile. And he had +7 Defensive Runs Saved, which is sixth amongst first basemen and tied for 28th amongst all infielders.

It won’t be long until the Tampa Bay infielder becomes a household name, just like his teammate across the infield diamond. He is off to a wonderful start in spring training with a .385/.467/.462 slash line through his first 15 plate appearances.