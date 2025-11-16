Rays Rookie Receives Warranted Praise for Impactful First Big League Season

There were several standout performers for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2025 despite the team’s lackluster overall results.

Third baseman Junior Caminero broke out, being named an All-Star in his first full Major League season. He is one of the best young power hitters and run producers in the league, earning the Rays’ MVP award.

Another player who received recognition for a team award was outfielder Jake Mangum. Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report selected him as the team’s Rookie of the Year Award winner, and with good reason.

Jake Mangum earned Rays Rookie of the Year Award

He wasn’t recognized by official voters, with his teammate and fellow outfielder, Chandler Simpson, finishing 13th in the American League AL Rookie of the Year voting. But selecting Mangum for the team award is warranted.

Both players rely heavily on speed and contact to produce offensively. Simpson’s impact as a baserunner cannot be denied. Despite appearing in only 109 games, he stole 44 bases in his rookie year.

However, Mangum is an excellent base runner in his own right, a lot more efficient. He stole 27 bases and was caught only six times. Simpson was caught stealing an MLB-high 12 times in 2025.

Their production at the plate is actually quite similar. Mangum strikes out a little more than Simpson does, but their slash lines were nearly identical.

A .296/.330/.368 slash line was produced by Mangum, while Simpson had a .295/.326/.345 slash line. Neither player offers much in the way of power or run production, two areas of weakness the Tampa Bay front office wants to address this winter.

Jake Mangum has separated himself with defensive ability

Where the two are separated the most, and why Mangum is deserving of being called the team’s Rookie of the Year, is defensively.

He didn’t make a single error in 2025 in 231 chances, playing all three outfield spots. No matter which spot he played, whether it was left field, center field or right field, he got the job done and made a positive impact.

His +4 Fielding Run Value, which was in the 79th percentile, is a very strong number when taking into consideration how little he played compared to some of his peers. Mangum also had +3 Defensive Runs Saved on the year.

The Rays are confident that Mangum and Chandler can share the same outfield despite some overlap in their skill sets. But right now, Mangum might have a little more upside with his impact defensively.

It will be interesting to see how things shake out, especially because Mangum has been mentioned as a potential trade chip.

