Rays Should Be Interested in Phillies Former All-Star in Free Agency
The Tampa Bay Rays have entered the offseason as a team that is looking to make some improvements and adjustments after finishing the year under the .500 mark.
While there are a lot of things to like for the Rays currently, this is a team that needs to make a couple of moves to be able to contend in what is shaping up to be a very challenging American League East.
With three playoff teams coming from the division in 2025, Tampa Bay knows that the bar will be high in 2026 as well. Despite new ownership coming in, the plan doesn’t seem to be to dramatically increase spending right away.
A clear indication of that was the team letting closer Pete Fairbanks go to free agency after declining his team option. While the right-hander has been a good pitcher for a long time with the franchise, his number for 2026 was going to be high, and that money saved can be used to improve other areas.
While there are certain positions that could use some upgrades, one in particular is going to be key for the team to try to upgrade before the start of the year. Unfortunately, it could be a bit of a challenge. MLB Trade Rumors contributors recently wrote about the Rays being a team that should be interested in Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto this winter.
Realmuto Makes Sense for Rays
The catcher position is undoubtedly going to be one that Tampa Bay should be looking to improve this winter. In the first half of 2025, production from the position was solid before the team traded away Danny Jansen. Following his departure, it was Hunter Feduccia and Nick Fortes. Unfortunately, neither of these two was able to be a positive contributor offensively, and the team needs to address the position.
If the team is seeking to improve at catcher, the most logical way would be in free agency. While options are limited, the top one for them to pursue would be Realmuto. The former All-Star has had a great career and will be hitting the open market with a bit of an uncertain future.
The Phillies very well might look to try to get younger at the position, which could result in him having to go elsewhere. There would be a clear starting spot for the Rays if they were able to sign him, and he would likely be a massive improvement for the team, even if he isn’t the player he once was.