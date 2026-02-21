Rays Should Sign Free Agent Relief Pitcher from Dodgers to Bolster Bullpen

The Tampa Bay Rays have been a very busy team this winter, and they are right around the corner from the start of spring training. Despite an active offseason, there is still an area that might be able to use some more help.

Following back-to-back years of missing the playoffs, the team shook things up a bit this winter as expected. A few notable moves have helped restock the farm system, and while the future does look bright for Tampa Bay, there is some concern about how the team will be able to perform in 2026.

With a lot of new faces, it’s hard to predict how good or bad the Rays might be. One thing that is for certain is that the American League East is loaded with talent, and playing in one of the most challenging divisions in baseball will be a battle.

Of the moves made this winter, the one that was the most surprising was the team's decision not to pick up the team option on their closer, Pete Fairbanks. The talented right-hander was coming off a strong year, and his absence will be felt. While there is talent in the bullpen without him, adding some more help wouldn’t hurt.

One potential option who could be a low-risk, high-reward signing is Los Angeles Dodgers free agent Michael Kopech.

Adding Kopech Could Help Bullpen

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Michael Kopech | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

While injuries have derailed the right-hander a bit the last couple of years, he can be an impact arm when healthy. Even though his time with the Dodgers has been limited the last couple of years, he has totaled a 1.54 ERA in 35 innings pitched over that span. Those are some really strong numbers for the 29-year-old, and he could provide the Rays with another potential high-leverage arm.

Due to the departure of Fairbanks, Tampa Bay could be heading back to their closer-by-committee strategy, with Griffin Jax likely getting a bulk of the closer duties when situations arise. Adding a pitcher with the capabilities of Kopech would give them another really strong option to utilize.

With the season right around the corner, the right-hander would make sense as a potential addition for the Rays. While his health would be a major concern, he could provide them with an excellent option in the bullpen. Due to the strength of the division, being able to go from what could be a good starting rotation to an effective bullpen could be key to success.