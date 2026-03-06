Rays' Slugger Has Quickly Become One the Fastest Rising Stars in Baseball

With the World Baseball Classic set to get underway and spring training in full swing, the Tampa Bay Rays are hoping to be a contender in 2026. Fortunately, they have one of the best young stars in the game to help lead them.

Coming off what was a disappointing campaign in 2025, the Rays are looking toward the future with new ownership in place and the hopes of a new stadium in the coming years. Despite having a low payroll, Tampa Bay is usually able to put a competitive product on the field, but spending in the American League East has put them behind the eight-ball a bit this winter.

Despite not being able to compete financially with others in the division, the Rays will be hoping to be in the mix, but that could be an uphill battle. Fortunately, they do have some good young talent that gives them reason to be excited about the future and a new emerging star for the franchise.

Kiley McDaniel and other ESPN contributors recently ranked the top 100 players in baseball. Despite not being ranked last year, Junior Caminero was ranked 23rd, which was the third-largest rise in the rankings behind Cal Raleigh and Pete Crow-Armstrong.

Caminero a Budding Star

Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

It was an amazing 2025 campaign for Caminero in his first full season in the majors. The young slugger took the league by storm and became one of the best power hitters in baseball. Last year, he slashed .264/.311/.535 with 45 home runs and 110 RBI as a 21-year-old.

At such a young age, there is reason to believe that he might get even better, and early games in spring training and during WBC exhibition games might be proving that to be true. The ball has been jumping off his bat early on, and he is quickly becoming an electric player.

Heading into 2026, being considered a Top 25 player in the league is a huge honor, and he is placed next to some of the best in the game. The rise from being unranked last year to 23rd is largely unprecedented, and a great indication of the player he is at such a young age.

While there might be some concern about some regression playing in Tropicana Field instead of George Steinbrenner Field for home games, the power numbers for Caminero were still there on the road, and he should be able to continue to become one of the best hitters in baseball.