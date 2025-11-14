Rays Star Junior Caminero Receives Impressive Accolade Following Great Season

As the Tampa Bay Rays prepare to make some improvements this winter, the team can also reflect on some positives from the 2025 campaign.

While the final record being eight games under .500 might not have been ideal, the team did have some bright spots throughout the year. In the first half of the season, this team appeared to be a contender in the American League East. While that might not have been the end result, there is reason to believe that they can be right back there in 2026.

Making a run at a playoff spot will undoubtedly be the goal for the team coming into next year, but some improvements will have to be made. There are a couple of positions of need for the team, but they should be pleased with the development of some of their young talent.

One player in particular not only improved, but he skyrocketed himself to stardom. Recently, he was recognized for his excellent efforts. Rays star Junior Caminero was recently named to the All-MLB second team after being edged out by Cleveland Guardians star Jose Ramirez for first-team honors.

Amazing Accomplishment for Caminero

That’s our guy!



Congrats, Junior 🩵 pic.twitter.com/xafgVhJn0J — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) November 14, 2025

After getting his feet wet with Tampa Bay in 2024, this past campaign was undoubtedly the breakout season for Caminero. The slugger was named to his first All-Star team and was one of the best players in the game.

Last season, he slashed .264/.311/.535 with 45 home runs and 110 RBI. The amazing year offensively helped him finish with a bWAR of 4.4, and he was without a doubt the best player on the Rays in 2025.

Thanks to the strong campaign, he was very deserving of being named to the All-MLB second team. While making the first team would have been an even better accomplishment, Ramirez is one of the best players in the game and beating him out was going to be tough.

Going forward, Caminero will now be trying to sustain himself as one of the best players not only at third base in the league, but in all of baseball. At just 22 years old, the scary thing is that he likely isn’t even at his best yet. As the Rays look to head into a new era with potentially a new stadium coming soon, Caminero appears like he is going to be the face of the franchise going forward. ‘

More Tampa Bay Rays News: