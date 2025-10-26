Rays Star Set To Be One of Three World Series Player Correspondents This Year
The Tampa Bay Rays were not fortunate enough to advance to the World Series this year. They won only 77 games, failing to reach the 80-win plateau for the first time since 2016 in a 162-game campaign.
That wasn’t enough to even qualify for the postseason. But, representing the American League is their divisional rivals, the Toronto Blue Jays.
They are facing off against the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers. The odds are stacked against the Blue Jays, but they were able to get off to a strong start with a Game 1 victory.
While the Rays are not playing in the World Series, they will be represented there. Their star third baseman, Junior Caminero, is one of three player correspondents who will be covering all of the action.
Junior Caminero going to World Series as media member
He is going to be featured during Games 3 and 4, working closely with MLB Español to do digital coverage. Part of his responsibility will be interviewing players and coaches on both the Toronto and the Dodgers.
The correspondent program is something that the MLB started doing in 2021 during the World Series. It provides some of their star players an opportunity to bolster their post-playing day resumes with some media work and showcase their unique personalities.
Exclusive interviews are conducted with players and coaches participating in the World Series and celebrities. Behind-the-scenes looks at what really happens when vying for the championship as well.
Caminero is the second Tampa Bay player to participate. In the inaugural year, it was Brett Phillips who was a correspondent. In 2022, Triston McKenzie took over. 2023 was the first time that multiple players participated, with Mookie Betts and Willy Adames being selected.
Last year, it was the first time the MLB went with a trio. Ozzie Albies, Luis Arraez and Brent Rooker. Joining Caminero this year were Vinnie Pasquantino and Lawrence Butler.
The Kansas City Royals first baseman was on site for Media Day on Thursday and was the correspondent for Game 1 on Friday night.
Like Caminero, Butler will be at Games 3 and 4 in Los Angeles. He will be sharing player-first coverage and creating content for the MLB social media pages.
The young Rays star certainly would prefer to be playing in the game, but this is an awesome opportunity nonetheless. He is making quite a name for himself with his power displays, launching 45 home runs with 110 RBI this season.
Only 22 years old, Caminero is just scratching the surface of his potential. An incredible player on the field, he looks to have the chops to succeed in a role off the field as well.