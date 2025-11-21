Rays Starting Pitcher Adrian Houser Is Overlooked Free Agent Based on One Statistic

The Tampa Bay Rays have a few pressing needs to address this offseason. Their biggest weaknesses are in the lineup, where offensive upgrades are needed to get back into the playoff picture in the American League.

Outfield should be their No. 1 priority, with catcher and shortstop further down the list. There have also been some talks about the Rays looking to bolster their pitching staff this offseason.

Teams can never have too much depth on the mound. Tampa Bay knows this well, and even coming off as healthy a pitching season as they are, adding some established depth to the mix would be a good idea.

The Rays are getting back their former ace, Shane McClanahan, but how much he will be able to pitch this year is up for debate after missing two full seasons. Ryan Pepiot, Shane Baz and Drew Rasmussen are returning as well.

Retaining free agent Adrian Houser may not be at the top of the team’s to-do list this offseason, but they should strongly consider a reunion. He isn’t in the top tier of available starting pitchers this offseason, but presents a great value target.

Adrian Houser presents valuable target in free agency

While not a household name, the veteran righty is one of the most effective starting pitchers available this offseason. Amongst free agents who have at least 100 innings pitched, Houser has the sixth-best xERA.

Only Ranger Suarez, Dylan Cease, Framber Valdez, Nick Martinez and Shota Imanaga have better numbers than his 4.04. That is better than players such as Justin Verlander, Chris Bassitt and Merrill Kelly, who are all expected to be sought after in some capacity.

Houser won’t be the ace of your staff, but he has shown, as recently as the first half of 2025, that he can produce incredibly strong numbers. With the Chicago White Sox, he made 11 starts, throwing 68.2 innings with a 2.10 ERA and 47 strikeouts.

His numbers weren’t anywhere near as strong with Tampa Bay. Pitching at Steinbrenner Field was a drag on most pitchers, and Houser was no exception.

With the Rays, he gave up seven home runs in 56.1 innings after giving up only three with the White Sox.

Adrian Houser is underrated free agent target

In the right situation, he could provide a team with a ton of upside and value. His contract projections are shockingly affordable, making him an option for the biggest spending franchises or teams operating on a tight budget, such as the Rays.

Generating plenty of soft contact throughout his career and ground balls, he would be a great fit on a team that can put a strong defense behind him. Tampa Bay would certainly qualify as such, especially if they land the kind of upgrades they are seeking.

