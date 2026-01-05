Rays' Top Prospect Predicted To Be Starter on Opening Day in 2026

With the offseason continuing on, things have become a little quiet despite some big names still being available. For the Tampa Bay Rays, they have been busy, but there is still some work to be done.

Coming into the winter, the Rays figured to be a team that was going to be active. So far, that has been the case both in free agency and on the trade market. While Tampa Bay still isn’t increasing their payroll much with new ownership just yet, they continue to make savvy moves to build for the future while competing in the short-term.

Currently, the trades that sent both Brandon Lowe and Shane Baz out of town figure to make the team a bit worse heading into 2026. However, despite needs, there is plenty of offseason still to go, and the team could look to quickly make some additions.

While free agency will likely be the route the team goes to improve, they do have a plethora of prospects now that they could look to move for controllable players as well. Furthermore, while there will be some external options to help the team, Tampa Bay will also be hoping some of their young talent improves.

Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently predicted what the Opening Day lineup would look like for the Rays. At shortstop, it was none other than top prospect Carson Williams who was expected to be the starter.

Williams Starting Would Be Great News

Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

The talented shortstop prospect is going to be one of the key players for the Rays in 2026, and whether or not he is ready to be an everyday starter will be key. Tampa Bay was able to get Williams some playing time at the end of the 2025 campaign, but unfortunately, the results weren’t good.

Williams struggled quite a bit offensively, slashing .172/.219/.354 with five home runs and 12 RBI in 32 games played. Even though he struggled, there were some flashes of the power that he possesses at the plate, and why he is regarded as one of the best prospects in the system.

While Taylor Walls is one of the best defensive players at the position, he doesn’t bring much to the plate offensively. If Williams can live up to his potential this spring and win the job to start the season, it would be a massive boost for the Rays, who need some help offensively as of now.

