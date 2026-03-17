Rays' Top Prospect Thriving Offensively This Spring is Encouraging

With Opening Day less than two weeks away for the Tampa Bay Rays, they will soon be playing meaningful games once again. Furthermore, that means they will have to make some roster decisions soon.

While spring training has been a bit different this year, with some key players for the Rays playing in the World Baseball Classic, it has presented some players with more opportunities at camp for the team. Furthermore, some of the players who have participated in the WBC like Junior Caminero have increased his expectations for the upcoming year.

As expected, when it comes to camp ending, some teams will be making some tough roster decisions when it comes to who will be in the majors and who won’t. For Tampa Bay, one of the positions that they may be looking at is shortstop.

Taylor Walls is one of the best defenders in the league at his position but hasn’t been able to bring much to the team in terms of offensive production. Furthermore, they also have their top prospect, Carson Williams, at the same position, making it an interesting one to watch. Furthermore, what has likely made the decision more challenging is the spring that Williams has been able to have.

Williams Thriving This Spring

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Carson Williams | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

In 11 games so far, the top prospect of the Rays is slashing .364/.375/.455, which is a very encouraging sign. Williams got a chance to play in the majors at the end of last year, but the results weren’t great.

It’s not a sure thing that a top prospect will hit the ground running when he is first called up, and unfortunately, Williams had his struggles. The talented young shortstop had some trouble making contact, and there were a lot of swings and misses.

That was undoubtedly something that he wanted to work on this spring, and the results have been much better. With a batting average north of .350, Williams is putting the ball in play, and good things are happening.

While coming into the spring, a strong performance was likely to make the battle for the starting spot a close one, Walls is also performing well at the plate. Perhaps the competition of knowing Williams is coming up in the ranks quickly, and that could have spurred him to do better offensively.

With both Williams and Walls having good performances this spring at the plate, the depth of the position appears to be solid right now. Shortstop was an area that was likely being considered to bring in some external help this winter, but ultimately, things look good as of now.