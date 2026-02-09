Rays Will Need Talented Relief Pitcher to Succeed in Expanded Role in 2026

The Tampa Bay Rays are getting set for the start of spring training soon, and the team will be hoping to have some key players step up in 2026.

As expected, it was an extremely busy winter for the Rays this offseason. This was a team that was extremely active on the trade market, and this roster looks a lot different from it did last year.

Tampa Bay is a team that can operate both as a buyer and a seller and will try to get the most out of what they have talent-wise. Despite missing the playoffs the last two years, this has generally resulted in success, and the team will be hoping to keep it up going forward.

While the team has made a lot of moves, there is some uncertainty at a few spots. The Rays will be hoping that some young players are ready to take a step forward, as that could be key to whether or not they succeed or fail this year. However, one unit that the team does seemingly like is the bullpen.

Adam Berry of MLB recently wrote about relief pitcher Griffin Jax as a player with something to prove for the Rays in 2026, with him likely assuming the role as the top pitcher in the bullpen.

Can Jax Replace Pete Fairbanks?

One of the surprise moves made by Tampa Bay this winter was the decision not to pick up the team option for their closer. Fairbanks figured to be a player that the team was going to exercise his option and then deal him. However, with the payroll being tight, they elected to decline the option and instead reinvest some of that money elsewhere right away rather than try to trade him.

After a strong campaign in 2026 for the right-hander, his presence in the bullpen is going to be missed. Now, without a clear closer on the roster, manager Kevin Cash will likely use a committee to finish off games once again.

However, while it might be a matchup-based way to close games, Jax is undoubtedly the top relief pitcher for the team now and could assume the role as the ‘closer’ for the Rays. The right-hander has a ton of talent, and Tampa Bay will be hoping that he can help lead the unit as the top high-leverage option. With it being his first full season coming up for the Rays, he will certainly have something to prove.

