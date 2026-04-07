Return of Rays' Star Pitcher Has Yielded Mixed Results

The Tampa Bay Rays returned home to Tropicana Field for the first time in over a year and were able to secure a win against the Chicago Cubs in their home opener.

Following a challenging nine-game road trip to begin the year, the Rays were undoubtedly happy to be back at Tropicana Field. While there were some ups and downs on the long trip, coming home with a 4-5 record wasn’t terrible. Furthermore, they were able to build a little momentum coming back, winning the series and the finale against the Minnesota Twins.

While it was an emotional return to Tropicana Field, it was also the first time in over two years that Shane McClanahan was on the mound at home. The star left-hander missed the entire year in both 2024 and 2025 with injuries, and he has been working his way back.

As a two-time All-Star prior to getting hurt, Tampa Bay has some high hopes that he can find that form quickly and be an impact pitcher and the leader of the rotation once again. However, after missing so much time, they also need to be patient.

McClanahan Continues to Work Back

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane McClanahan | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

With two starts in the books now for the 28-year-old, it is clear that it is going to take some time for him to truly be fully back. In his first start against the Milwaukee Brewers, McClanahan flashed some impressive signs in that game. With it being his first game back, emotions were undoubtedly high, and he performed really well for the first four innings. However, he struggled in the fifth and ultimately took the loss in that game.

Overall, he allowed three runs, two of which were earned on two hits and three walks. While it wasn’t a great performance, there were encouraging signs. On Monday, he was back on the mound against a good Cubs team, and once again the results were mixed.

In the no-decision, he allowed two runs on one hit with four walks and five strikeouts. So far, control has been a bit of an issue for the southpaw. In just under nine innings of work, he has walked seven batters, which has resulted in him getting into some trouble.

Not being sharp with his command is certainly a side effect of missing so much time, and hopefully that will continue to sharpen up. While it hasn’t been a perfect return after missing so much time, there are some encouraging signs that McClanahan will regain All-Star form as he continues to knock the rust off.