Rival Executives Believe Former Rays Pitcher To Be Pursued by Dodgers in Free Agency

The Tampa Bay Rays surprised a lot of people when they announced they were not exercising the club option on closer Pete Fairbanks.

Instead of taking on his $11 million option, the team decided to pay the $1 million buyout. As a result, he is now a free agent, joining starting pitcher Adrian Houser as the only Rays from the Major League roster who are on the market.

Both are expected to draw a considerable amount of interest based on what they bring to the table. But, it is Fairbanks who a lot of people are keeping close tabs on early in the offseason.

Teams didn't meet the asking price set when he was on the trade market, unwilling to take on the $11 million contract. But now that he is a free agent, interest is high.

Dodgers are going to turn attention to Pete Fairbanks

Contenders are expected to line up for his services. One team to keep an eye on is the Los Angeles Dodgers, whom Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports has revealed will be a main suitor.

According to rival executives whom the MLB insider spoke to, shoring up the bullpen is the No. 1 priority for the two-time defending World Series champions. Edwin Diaz and Devin Williams could both be pursued, but it is Fairbanks whom the executives believe they will target.

After spending a ton of money on Tanner Scott last offseason and not getting the kind of results they were hoping for, it comes as no surprise that the Dodgers are looking to jump back into the relief pitching market.

It is easy to see why the long-time Tampa Bay reliever would be of such interest to Los Angeles. He isn’t going to be as costly as the other top-tier closers on the market, with Diaz seeking a record-setting deal.

Pete Fairbanks is great bullpen option for teams in need

Fairbanks doesn’t have some of the production concerns that Williams enters the offseason with either. After being acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers by the New York Yankees, he experienced some shocking struggles.

While not as big a name, lacking awards and accolades, Fairbanks has been incredibly consistent for the Rays. He has recorded 75 saves over the last three campaigns while pitching to a 2.98 ERA.

This isn’t the first time that the Dodgers have been linked to Fairbanks. They were mentioned as the favorites, along with their World Series opponents, the Toronto Blue Jays, to land the steady closer this winter.

Losing him will certainly be a blow to Tampa Bay, but watching him join an American League East rival would be added salt to the wound. If he is going to join either World Series participant, they would assuredly prefer it to be Los Angeles, whom they don’t have to face off against consistently throughout the season.

