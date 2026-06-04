Orioles Slugger Wisely Named Potential Trade Target for Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays have had a great season, but they are in the midst of a bit of a hiccup of late. However, the recent stretch should not deter them from trying to make some upgrades.

In their last 10 games, the Rays have a record of (2-8), and there is understandably a little concern. Tampa Bay has been one of the best teams in the league, but they weren’t expected to be. Now that they are struggling a bit, there is concern that regression is coming.

However, the baseball season is a long one, and bad stretches will happen to every team. Tampa Bay will be hoping to snap out of it soon, but they should be thinking ahead. While they have been good, there are some areas that they can upgrade. The Rays are no strangers to trying to get aggressive when the opportunity presents itself, and that feels like now. With the trade deadline still two months away, who will be buyers and sellers is yet to be determined. However, for Tampa Bay, their plan should be clear.

Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently wrote about some potential trade candidates and targets for all of the teams in baseball. For the Rays, it was to go after Baltimore Orioles outfielder Taylor Ward.

Ward Would Fill a Need

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Taylor Ward | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Even though they are in the same division, Tampa Bay and the Orioles are no strangers to making trades. The two sides made a big trade this offseason that sent Shane Baz to Baltimore for a haul of prospects. Despite the Orioles being aggressive this winter, it hasn’t quite resulted in success on the field. While there is still time, this team could be a seller at the trade deadline, and the Rays could be a good partner.

When looking at the roster for the Rays, while they have performed well, there are areas that they should be seeking upgrades for. The lineup is certainly one of them, and help in the outfield is a logical spot.

While Ward might not be having the same year that he had in 2025, he is still performing well. This season, he has slashed .252/.400/.347 with two home runs and 17 RBI. The power numbers being down are a surprise, but he still has an OPS just under .750. With his contract up at the end of the year, he would be a strong rental option for Tampa Bay.