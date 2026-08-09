Rays Ranked Surprisingly Low Among Potential Playoff Rotations
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One of the reasons that the Tampa Bay Rays have found so much success during the 2026 MLB regular season has been the performance of their starting rotation.
Last year, the Rays benefited greatly from incredible health luck. That hasn’t occurred this year, but that hasn’t stopped them from succeeding. Despite never having their projected rotation together for any part of the season, with Ryan Pepiot missing the entire year, this group has been fantastic.
His replacement, Joe Boyle, also went on the injured list after three starts. Steven Matz has been sidelined twice and removed from the rotation when he struggled. Jesse Scholtens has also missed time, testing the team’s depth.
Despite all the obstacles, the group has not missed a beat, which is why their spot in the potential playoff rotation rankings is so surprising. Tampa Bay has the No. 6-ranked rotation, underestimating this group, as shared by Jared Greenspan of MLB.com.
Rays rotation underrated among playoff teams
Among American League teams, the Rays are No. 3, behind the No. 3 New York Yankees and No. 4 Boston Red Sox. Being behind the Yankees isn’t all too surprising; they have former Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole and potential 2026 AL Cy Young winner Cam Schlitter with Max Fried and Carlos Rodon.
That is a lot of high-end talent for one rotation, but ranking behind the Red Sox, who don’t currently have Garrett Crochet, is surprising. Being behind the Milwaukee Brewers, who are led by Jacob Misiorowski, is also a surprise given the depth that Tampa Bay has.
The Rays’ starting rotation has the fourth-lowest ERA in baseball at 3.55 entering play on Aug. 6. There are two All-Stars anchoring the rotation with Drew Rasmussen and Nick Martinez. It was the second year in a row Rasmussen was on the AL All-Star Team, and Martinez is arguably the best free agent signing of the offseason.
Behind those two, the team has high expectations for their trade deadline acquisition, Freddy Peralta. If they can get him back to the form he showed in 2025, this rotation is all the more dangerous.
Rays have built impressive starting pitching depth
The fourth starter who will take the ball in a playoff game is Shane McClanahan. A two-time All-Star before injuries derailed his career and cost more than two seasons, he picked up right where he left off in 2026.
He is currently sidelined with a back injury, which has Griffin Jax and Ian Seymour, two relief pitchers who were converted to starts midseason, rounding out the starting rotation depth.
This group is being underestimated. They may not possess well-known stars, but these guys get the job done every time they take the mound.
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Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. Previously, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.