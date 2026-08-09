Rays Ranked Surprisingly Low Among Potential Playoff Rotations

One of the reasons that the Tampa Bay Rays have found so much success during the 2026 MLB regular season has been the performance of their starting rotation.

Last year, the Rays benefited greatly from incredible health luck. That hasn’t occurred this year, but that hasn’t stopped them from succeeding. Despite never having their projected rotation together for any part of the season, with Ryan Pepiot missing the entire year, this group has been fantastic.

His replacement, Joe Boyle, also went on the injured list after three starts. Steven Matz has been sidelined twice and removed from the rotation when he struggled. Jesse Scholtens has also missed time, testing the team’s depth.

Despite all the obstacles, the group has not missed a beat, which is why their spot in the potential playoff rotation rankings is so surprising. Tampa Bay has the No. 6-ranked rotation, underestimating this group, as shared by Jared Greenspan of MLB.com.

Rays rotation underrated among playoff teams

Aug 5, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Nick Martinez (28) pitches in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Among American League teams, the Rays are No. 3, behind the No. 3 New York Yankees and No. 4 Boston Red Sox. Being behind the Yankees isn’t all too surprising; they have former Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole and potential 2026 AL Cy Young winner Cam Schlitter with Max Fried and Carlos Rodon.

That is a lot of high-end talent for one rotation, but ranking behind the Red Sox, who don’t currently have Garrett Crochet, is surprising. Being behind the Milwaukee Brewers, who are led by Jacob Misiorowski, is also a surprise given the depth that Tampa Bay has.

The Rays’ starting rotation has the fourth-lowest ERA in baseball at 3.55 entering play on Aug. 6. There are two All-Stars anchoring the rotation with Drew Rasmussen and Nick Martinez. It was the second year in a row Rasmussen was on the AL All-Star Team, and Martinez is arguably the best free agent signing of the offseason.

Behind those two, the team has high expectations for their trade deadline acquisition, Freddy Peralta. If they can get him back to the form he showed in 2025, this rotation is all the more dangerous.

Rays have built impressive starting pitching depth

Aug 2, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Griffin Jax (22) delivers a pitch during the third inning against Chicago White Sox at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The fourth starter who will take the ball in a playoff game is Shane McClanahan. A two-time All-Star before injuries derailed his career and cost more than two seasons, he picked up right where he left off in 2026.

He is currently sidelined with a back injury, which has Griffin Jax and Ian Seymour, two relief pitchers who were converted to starts midseason, rounding out the starting rotation depth.

This group is being underestimated. They may not possess well-known stars, but these guys get the job done every time they take the mound.