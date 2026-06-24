Yandy Diaz Slugged His Way To Impressive Rays History

The Tampa Bay Rays have received a lot of stellar production from players up and down the roster thus far this season.

It is a major reason why they have exceeded expectations in 2026. A recent slump has dropped them out of the American League East lead, putting them behind the New York Yankees, but they are still one of the best teams in baseball.

One of the players who has helped stake them to such a strong start is designated hitter Yandy Diaz. While the Rays are known for unloading veterans as part of their cycle to roster building, the veteran slugger is one who has survived plenty of trade deadlines to remain with the club.

Tampa Bay is certainly happy to have him, especially because he is showing no signs of slowing down in his age-34 season. In fact, he is producing at a level he has rarely reached in his career, making Rays franchise history in the process.

Yandy Diaz has been on-base machine for Rays

May 30, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Yandy Diaz (2) scores a run against the Los Angeles Angels in the fifth inning at Tropicana Field. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

As shared on the team’s official account on X, Diaz entered their series with the Kansas City Royals with historic production through the first 74 games of the campaign. He had already reached base safely 127 times.

That is the most times a Tampa Bay player has reached base through 74 games in the history of the franchise. Diaz was nearly beaten out by Jonathan Aranda for that bit of history, as he reached base 121 times during that span.

It is hard to imagine, given how productive he has been for such a long period of time, but there aren’t many players who are more underrated around the MLB than the Rays’ designated hitter is.

A few notes ahead of the Royals series 🗒️ pic.twitter.com/h6VgsAOWE6 — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) June 22, 2026

He has been incredibly consistent for Tampa Bay, playing in at least 134 games in five consecutive campaigns. During that time, he has produced a .293/.374/.448 slash line with an OPS+ of 132 and Rbat+ of 135. Diaz has hit 83 home runs, 148 doubles and three triples with 347 RBI and compiled 15 bWAR.

His numbers with the Rays are only going to improve with how well he is performing at the plate in 2026. Through 72 games and 317 plate appearances, he has a .326 batting average, which leads the AL, along with a .407 on-base percentage and .511 slugging percentage.

Diaz certainly deserves legitimate consideration for a spot on the AL All-Star Team with how well he is playing this season.