Rays Announce Pro Debut for First-Round Pick Grady Emerson

With the No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft, the Tampa Bay Rays selected shortstop Grady Emerson out of Fort Worth Christian High School.

The prep star played his senior year under the tutelage of Rusty Greer, a former Big Leaguer who was also a mentor for Kansas City Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. Throughout the pre-draft process, the biggest knock against Emerson was that he isn’t Witt, which speaks volumes about the kind of upside he possesses.

The Gatorade National High School Player of the Year Award winner, Emerson is an incredibly talented prospect. And now Rays fans are going to have the chance to finally see him in action on the field.

As shared by Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times on X, he is set to make his professional debut. After playing in Bridge League games in Port Charlotte and North Port, Emerson is being assigned to Single-A Charleston to begin his pro career, and he will wear No. 21.

Grady Emerson set to begin pro career with Single-A Charleston

Jul 14, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Argyle High School player Grady Emerson during the 2025 Home Run Derby at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He is going to be taking the field with several other players who are highly regarded prospects in the organization. Cooper Flemming, who is ranked No. 5, also plays for the RiverDogs. As does first baseman Taitn Gray, who is ranked No. 6.

Daniel Pierce, the team’s first-round pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, and outfielder Slater de Brun, another first-round selection last year, are also with Charleston. They are ranked Nos. 13 and 14.

Also part of the River Dogs lineup is Andreimi Antunez, the No. 19-ranked prospect in the Tampa Bay organization, and Dean Moss, who rounds out the team’s top 30 prospects list.

That is a lot of talent manager Danny Mendick will have at his disposal for as long as they are all down at Single-A.

#Rays top draft pick Grady Emerson will make his official pro debut, having been assigned to Class A @ChasRiverDogs. He will wear No. 21. Had been playing in Bridge League games in Port Charlotte and North Port. — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) August 18, 2026

It will certainly be interesting to see how playing time is distributed, especially in the infield, with Emerson, Pierce and Antunez all being listed as shortstops. Flemming is also an infielder and Moss’s first listed position is second base, but he can also play the outfield.

The Rays almost certainly have a plan in place to ensure none of their prospects are blocked from playing time and developing. Emerson wouldn’t be starting his career with the RiverDogs without a game plan being set beforehand.

Already the No. 1-ranked prospect in the organization, Emerson is viewed as one of the best prospects overall, coming in at No. 10 in the top 100. This is a special talent that fans will certainly be excited to see take the field for the first time.