Rays Select Grady Emerson With Second Overall Pick in 2026 MLB Draft

It has been a fantastic season so far for the Tampa Bay Rays, and the team is hoping to be a real contender in the American League after a great start to the campaign. However, as a team that is always looking forward, the Rays’ front office has undoubtedly been focused on the MLB Draft.

Despite not being in the same league as the rest of the teams in their division in terms of payroll, it is the Rays who are currently in first place in the AL East. Even though Tampa Bay doesn’t spend a lot, they are one of the best teams in the league at finding and identifying talent.

A major way they are able to accomplish that is through the draft, and the team was on the clock with the second overall pick in 2026. Despite the team having a great campaign so far, they are now going to be getting a major bump for their prospect pool with the second overall pick coming into the system.

Rays Select Grady Emerson

Incoming infield influence 💥



With the 2nd overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft the Tampa Bay Rays select SS Grady Emerson. pic.twitter.com/WZMFtuBL3B — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) July 11, 2026

With the Chicago White Sox taking perhaps the more ready of the two top prospects in Roch Cholowsky, that allowed Tampa Bay to take Emerson with the second overall pick.

While it felt like these two shortstops were close according to most, some did have Emerson a bit above Cholowsky. However, as a high school player, it will take some time for him to develop.

As of now, Emerson is a prospect that seems to do it all well, with perhaps his greatest strength being his hitting right now. For Tampa Bay, landing him is a great addition, and he will quickly become one of, if not the best, prospects in the system.

Adding some help up the middle was a positional need for the organization. This was a team that not long ago had Carson Williams as their top prospect. Unfortunately, he has not played well in a couple of different stints in the majors, and he might not be the long-term answer for the team at the position anymore.

With the addition of Emerson, while it might take some time for him to make his way to the majors, he has the ability to impact this franchise in a positive way. Placing Emerson next to Junior Caminero on the left side of the infield could create a dynamic duo on that side for years to come.