Rays vs. Padres: 3 Key Matchups That Could Decide the Series

The Tampa Bay Rays have not been playing their best baseball recently, following a historic nine-game winning streak on their West Coast trip with an underwhelming homestand at Tropicana Field against the Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays.

A 3-3 road trip followed, with the Rays now heading back home for a big series against the San Diego Padres without much positive momentum. Can they create some against a Padres team fighting for a playoff spot in the National League?

It certainly won’t be easy, but Tampa Bay has some matchups they can take advantage of in the three-game series to come away victorious. Here are three keys that could determine this interleague series.

Continuing Success Against Casey Mize

Aug 22, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Casey Mize (32) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

San Diego made upgrades to their starting rotation ahead of the MLB trade deadline, and the Rays are going to face off against two of them. While the team has had limited success against Robbie Ray, with a .224/.263/.500 slash line, they have found success against Casey Mize.

The Game 1 starter for the Padres has been hit hard by Tampa Bay hitters in his career. He has given up a .414/.452/.759, with six of the 12 hits allowed going for extra bases.

Facing someone who most of the team has had so much success against could be exactly what is needed to get back on track. The Rays have scored four runs or fewer in seven straight games, with the offense going quiet.

Late-Game Bullpen

Aug 17, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Bryan Baker (47) reacts after getting the final out against the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Based on how these teams have been performing, it is fair to assume there are going to be some close games being played. That means late-game execution from the bullpen will be key to coming out victorious, and both teams have elite closers worth watching.

Tampa Bay has Bryan Baker, an All-Star for the first time, who is in his first season as a closer. He has thrived, currently riding a franchise-record of converting 27 straight save opportunities. His last blown save was on May 13.

Opposing him is Mason Miller, who is putting together one of the most dominant seasons out of the bullpen in MLB history. He gave up a home run in his last outing against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the first long ball against him in 2026.

Miller has a 0.96 ERA and 0.87 WHIP in 56.1 innings pitched with 102 strikeouts.

Rays Keep Dominating Padres Hitters

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Drew Rasmussen (57) throws against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Monday, August 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tampa Bay looks like it has an advantage in the starting pitching department. All three of the players they are turning to, Shane McClanahan, Nick Martinez and Drew Rasmussen, have excelled against Padres hitters.

In 61 at-bats against McClanahan, current San Diego batters have a .197/.258/.295 slash line. No one with more than two at-bats has a batting average over .231.

80 at-bats have been against Martinez and he has allowed a .225/.279/.350 slash line. Ty France has three hits in six at-bats against him, while Xander Bogaerts has a .313 average, going 5-for-16 with a home run.

Rasmussen has the fewest at-bats against, with 38, but has been most dominant, allowing a .132/.195/.211 slash line. Not a single player has recorded multiple hits against him.