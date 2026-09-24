Rays Debut New Road Uniforms for AL East Clinching Win

The Tampa Bay Rays unveiled their new road jerseys on Tuesday night against the New York Yankees in the Bronx. These aren’t just any new jerseys; they represent a new, meaningful change for the Rays, their fans and the city of Tampa Bay.

Not only is it their first time wearing gray jerseys since 2022, but this time the uniforms have “Tampa Bay” on the front for the first time in nearly 20 years. 2007 was the last time the Rays wore “Tampa Bay” across their chest, which was when the organization did a rebrand and dropped the “Devil” from their name.

The Rays have been focusing on making Tampa Bay their long-term home, so featuring the city on the front of their jerseys for the first time in a while shows the excitement and energy involved in their long-term future and the area of Tampa Bay.

Rays’ chief executive officer Ken Babby spoke on this change when it comes to the new jerseys.

Rays debuted new road uniforms against Yankees

Sep 22, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen (57) pitches against the New York Yankees during the third inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“These uniforms celebrate our long-term commitment to Tampa Bay,” Babby said in a statement posted on social media. “As our team travels the country, we do so with tremendous admiration for our home. Tampa Bay is always in our hearts and that’s why we will wear it across our chest.”

This new jersey will be the primary road uniform that the Rays wear going forward. It features a twist on the Devil Rays uniforms from 1998-2000, including a similar color scheme gradient to those jerseys.

The fans had a say in these new uniforms as well, doing so through polls on the Rays’ social media pages. This allowed the fans to provide their input on what their favorite team’s new jerseys would look like.

“We are particularly proud that our fans helped choose this design,” Babby said. “And we love the fact they want the baseball world to see ‘Tampa Bay’ when we play on the road.”

A statement from Ken Babby, Tampa Bay Rays Chief Executive Officer, regarding the new Tampa Bay road uniforms. pic.twitter.com/Gidhn96RID — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) September 21, 2026

The team chose to debut their new uniforms at a great time, making the unveiling even more special. The Rays clinched the AL East in these new, meaningful jerseys, defeating the Yankees by a score of 6-1.

Babby spoke on how it felt to watch the Rays clinch the division in their new jerseys that pay homage to Tampa Bay.

“Sitting there in the ninth inning, watching that with ‘Tampa Bay’ across our chests, with all that this franchise has been through in this past year, man, it's a great time to be a fan of the Tampa Bay Rays,” Babby said. “So proud of this group.”

After years of not featuring a uniform with “Tampa Bay” across the chest, the Rays considered the fans’ choice while prioritizing the team’s roots in Tampa Bay. Now on the road, the Rays will rep their home for the first time in a long time.