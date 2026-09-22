Rays Unveil New Road Uniforms for Series With Yankees

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the Tampa Bay Rays, who are moving closer to clinching the American League East title and the No. 1 seed in the league for the postseason.

All that is left for the team to win their division is to beat the New York Yankees once in their four-game set that begins with a doubleheader on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at Yankee Stadium. The Rays will be sending Nick Martinez to the mound in Game 1 to oppose Carlos Rodon. In Game 2, Drew Rasmussen will face off against Max Fried.

A single victory over the Yankees will cut three games off Tampa Bay’s Magic Number. With their Magic Number at two, all it will take is one win for the race to be over because the Rays would clinch the season-long tiebreaker in the process.

The sooner that occurs, the better, so manager Kevin Cash can focus on getting his team set up for what they hope is a deep postseason run. In addition to the excitement surrounding their playoff trip, Tampa Bay is also debuting new road uniforms.

Rays set to debut new road uniforms against Yankees

May 24, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger (35) is tagged out by Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Carson Williams (7) during a steal attempt during the third inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As shared by the team’s official account on X, the Rays are now going to have a gray road uniform that is a nod to the original look that the franchise had during its inception in 1998. The new gray uniforms, with a gradient color scheme on the “Tampa Bay” across the chest, replace the light blue uniforms the team wore that had “Rays” on the chest with a sunburst.

“These uniforms celebrate our long-term commitment to Tampa Bay,” said Rays CEO Ken Babby, via Jenna West of The Athletic (subscription required). “As our team travels the country, we do so with tremendous admiration for our home. Tampa Bay is always in our hearts, and that’s why we will wear it across our chest.”

With their forever home finally figured out, and with the Rays securing a new stadium, it makes a lot of sense for these uniforms to be unveiled now. As Babby noted, they are committed to the city, and their jersey will cement that fact.

This one's for Tampa Bay. pic.twitter.com/DHL964sC2d — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) September 21, 2026

The uniforms will be worn for the first time on the field in the second game of the doubleheader against New York. The team is excited to debut them in part because the fans helped make this design come to life.

“We are particularly proud that our fans helped choose this design, and we love the fact they want the baseball world to see ‘Tampa Bay’ when we play on the road,” Babby said.

In March, the team asked fans to vote on gray road designs that featured four different variations. This is the design that won the vote, perfectly blending the team’s original design and color scheme with a new-age look.