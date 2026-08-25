Rays DFA'd Pitcher Chris Roycroft Claimed by AL West Team

The Tampa Bay Rays needed to clear a roster spot on their 40-man roster recently to activate right-handed relief pitcher Manuel Rodriguez from the 60-day injured list.

To create an opening, the team decided that right-handed pitcher Chris Roycroft would be designated for assignment. That occurred on Aug. 23, and just two days later, he is on his way to another club.

According to Ryan Bass on X, Roycroft is headed to the Athletics, who claimed the veteran right-handed pitcher off waivers. The Athletics are the third franchise for whom Roycroft will be suiting up in 2026.

He began the campaign with the St. Louis Cardinals, but was acquired by the Rays in a trade just about two months ago. Tampa Bay acquired him in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations, as they were in need of a fresh arm for their pitching staff.

Chris Roycroft claimed by Athletics on waivers

Jul 24, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Chris Roycroft (56) throws a pitch in the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Roycroft has been shuttling between Triple-A Durham and the Big League roster for the last few weeks. He has been recalled to the Major League team three times before being DFA’d to make room for Rodriguez.

A more consistent role with the rebuilding Athletics likely awaits Roycroft, who was not performing at a high enough level to justify the Rays holding on to him, whether it was in the Big Leagues or Triple-A.

With Tampa Bay, he had a 6.52 ERA across 11 appearances and 19.1 innings pitched. He was even less effective with the Cardinals, with a 15.19 ERA in seven appearances and only 5.1 innings of work.

At the Triple-A level this year with Memphis and Durham, Roycroft has a much more respectable 5.02 ERA in 28.2 innings pitched. The Athletics will assuredly be looking to coax more production out of Roycroft, leaning into his strong ground ball rate of 50% with the Rays.

Former #Rays RHP Chris Roycroft, who was recently DFA'd, was claimed off waivers by the Athletics. — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) August 25, 2026

However, that has come along with an underwhelming 16.3% strikeout rate, as he allows a lot of contact, too often very hard. Six home runs were surrendered by Roycroft with the Rays, and two were given up during his stint in St. Louis.

To make room for him on the 40-man roster, the Athletics have shifted shortstop Jacob Wilson to the 60-day injured list, effectively ending his 2026 campaign. He is dealing with shoulder issues that he was unlikely to return from anyway this year.

As the Tampa Bay pitching staff gets healthier and healthier, more difficult roster decisions are going to have to be made by the front office and coaching staff.