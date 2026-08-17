Rays Announce Corresponding Move To Active Shane McClanahan

The Tampa Bay Rays pitching staff suffered several losses in recent weeks, testing the team’s depth even more than it already was.

Right-handed relief pitcher Cole Sulser, left-handed starting pitcher Shane McClanahan and right-handed starting pitcher Griffin Jax all went on the injured list. Luckily, they are already getting one of them back in the mix.

It was shared over the weekend that McClanahan would be activated to take the mound against the Baltimore Orioles in the series finale on Aug. 17. That has remained the case, as the team has made that move official.

However, to activate McClanahan off the injured list, a corresponding move had to be made. To clear a roster spot, the Rays have decided to option Joe Boyle back to Triple-A Durham.

Rays option Joe Boyle to make room for Shane McClanahan

Apr 8, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Joe Boyle (36) throws a pitch against the Chicago Cubs =Iin the third inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boyle began the season in the Big League rotation as the replacement for Ryan Pepiot, who is sidelined for the entirety of the season. Boyle made three starts before he landed on the injured list himself.

When he was healthy enough to return, he remained with Durham until he was promoted during the series against the Orioles, with Tampa Bay in need of a fresh arm after going with a bullpen game in the opener.

Boyle was called upon to pitch on Aug. 16, as he covered the final 3.1 innings of a blowout loss started by Freddy Peralta. He was the logical choice to be optioned because he won’t be available to throw for at least another day or two after needing 84 pitches to get through his outing.

This will be the first time that McClanahan is back on the mound for the Rays since July 30. He pitched against the Texas Rangers that day, but had to exit the start early because of some mid-back soreness.

The Tampa Bay Rays have reinstated LHP Shane McClanahan (left mid-back tightness) from the 15-day IL and optioned RHP Joe Boyle to Triple-A Durham. — Rays Communications (@RaysPR) August 17, 2026

An injury stint followed, but it was not thought to be a severe injury. That diagnosis proved true, as he will be back on the mound only 18 days after the ailment arose. He made one rehab start at Triple-A before being deemed ready to return to the Big Leagues.

This season, McClanahan has made 20 starts, throwing 99 innings with a 3.09 ERA. He has compiled 1.3 bWAR with an ERA+ of 135 and a FIP of 3.34. It has been an incredible return to the Major Leagues after not pitching since August 2023.

McClanahan had to undergo Tommy John surgery and then dealt with a nerve issue in his elbow. Despite those setbacks, he has picked up right where he left off as a reliable piece of the rotation.