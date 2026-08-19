Rays Lose Key Outfielder To Injured List With Hamstring Ailment

The Tampa Bay Rays have hit a little bit of a lull following their historic West Coast trip in which they went undefeated, going 9-0 against the Colorado Rockies, Seattle Mariners and Athletics.

On their homestand at Tropicana Field, the Rays lost three out of four to the Baltimore Orioles before losing the series opener to the Toronto Blue Jays. As if suffering defeats wasn’t bad enough, Tampa Bay has now lost a key contributor to the injured list.

Outfielder Victor Mesa Jr. has been battling what manager Kevin Cash called a “cranky” left hamstring. He sat out a few days because the ailment was thought to be minor, but in his return to the lineup, he lasted only 3.5 innings.

As shared by Ryan Bass on X, Mesa is heading to the injured list because of a left hamstring strain. Hopefully he isn’t sidelined too long because he has been a key part of the team’s success, helping compensate for the loss of Jake Fraley.

Rays lost Victor Mesa Jr. to hamstring injury

Aug 8, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Victor Mesa Jr. (25) runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He has been a real source of power for the team’s offense with a 5.6% home run rate. In 159 at-bats, he has hit 10 home runs, three doubles and two triples with 22 RBI. He has produced an OPS+ of 103 and a slugging percentage of .447.

Along with his contributions with the bat, Mesa is an excellent defender in the outfield. Others are going to have to step up in his place on the Major Leauge roster. If the Rays want to bring up another left-handed hitting outfielder with pop, they acquired one ahead of the MLB Trade deadline who fits the bill.

Just before the deadline buzzer went off, Tampa Bay landed Jack Suwinski in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for catcher Hunter Feduccia. Yet to appear in an MLB game this season, Suwinski was tearing the cover off the ball with Triple-A Oklahoma City but has yet to find his groove with Triple-A Durham.

#Rays OF Victor Mesa Jr. (left hamstring strain) was officially placed on the 10-day IL.



C Kenny Piper and RHP Chris Roycroft called up from Triple-A Durham. RHP Jesse Scholtens optioned to Durham. — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) August 19, 2026

That could be why the team opted not to promote him, with Mesa going to the sidelines. Instead, the Rays recalled catcher Kenny Piper from Durham, along with right-handed pitcher Chris Roycroft.

To make room on the 26-man roster, right-handed pitcher Jesse Scholtens was optioned to Triple-A Durham. He made two appearances with the Big League squad in his return, throwing seven total innings with four earned runs allowed.

Tampa Bay needed a fresh arm and opted to go with Roycroft despite his struggles in the Major Leagues thus far in 2026.