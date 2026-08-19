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Inside The Rays

Rays Lose Key Outfielder To Injured List With Hamstring Ailment

The Tampa Bay Rays are shaking up their roster after an outfielder suffered an injury.
Kenneth Teape|
Aug 11, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Victor Mesa Jr. (25) high fives second baseman Richie Palacios (1) after defeating the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images
Aug 11, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Victor Mesa Jr. (25) high fives second baseman Richie Palacios (1) after defeating the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Tampa Bay Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays have hit a little bit of a lull following their historic West Coast trip in which they went undefeated, going 9-0 against the Colorado Rockies, Seattle Mariners and Athletics.

On their homestand at Tropicana Field, the Rays lost three out of four to the Baltimore Orioles before losing the series opener to the Toronto Blue Jays. As if suffering defeats wasn’t bad enough, Tampa Bay has now lost a key contributor to the injured list.

Outfielder Victor Mesa Jr. has been battling what manager Kevin Cash called a “cranky” left hamstring. He sat out a few days because the ailment was thought to be minor, but in his return to the lineup, he lasted only 3.5 innings.

As shared by Ryan Bass on X, Mesa is heading to the injured list because of a left hamstring strain. Hopefully he isn’t sidelined too long because he has been a key part of the team’s success, helping compensate for the loss of Jake Fraley.

Rays lost Victor Mesa Jr. to hamstring injury

Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Victor Mesa Jr. (25) runs the bases after hitting a home run.
Aug 8, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Victor Mesa Jr. (25) runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He has been a real source of power for the team’s offense with a 5.6% home run rate. In 159 at-bats, he has hit 10 home runs, three doubles and two triples with 22 RBI. He has produced an OPS+ of 103 and a slugging percentage of .447.

Along with his contributions with the bat, Mesa is an excellent defender in the outfield. Others are going to have to step up in his place on the Major Leauge roster. If the Rays want to bring up another left-handed hitting outfielder with pop, they acquired one ahead of the MLB Trade deadline who fits the bill.

Just before the deadline buzzer went off, Tampa Bay landed Jack Suwinski in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for catcher Hunter Feduccia. Yet to appear in an MLB game this season, Suwinski was tearing the cover off the ball with Triple-A Oklahoma City but has yet to find his groove with Triple-A Durham.

That could be why the team opted not to promote him, with Mesa going to the sidelines. Instead, the Rays recalled catcher Kenny Piper from Durham, along with right-handed pitcher Chris Roycroft.

To make room on the 26-man roster, right-handed pitcher Jesse Scholtens was optioned to Triple-A Durham. He made two appearances with the Big League squad in his return, throwing seven total innings with four earned runs allowed.

Tampa Bay needed a fresh arm and opted to go with Roycroft despite his struggles in the Major Leagues thus far in 2026.

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Kenneth Teape
KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. Previously, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

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