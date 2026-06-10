Rays Have Excelled in Important High-Leverage Spots

There have been several contributing factors to the Tampa Bay Rays performing as well as they have during the 2026 MLB regular season.

Overlooked coming into the year by virtually everyone, the Rays weren’t expected to factor into the playoff picture in the American League. They have taken the MLB by storm, not only battling the New York Yankees atop the AL East, but owning one of the best records in baseball.

Entering play on June 10, the Rays are 39-25. Only the Yankees, Atlanta Braves, Milwaukee Brewers, and Los Angeles Dodgers have more victories than them in 2026.

How has Tampa Bay gotten the job done so often? They excel in one key area: one-run games. As shared by Thomas Nestico on X, the Rays were 9-3 in one-run games through June 8. Only the Philadelphia Phillies, who were 14-5, were more games above the .500 mark.

Rays have excelled in one-run games this season

Jun 9, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Bryan Baker (47) throws a pitch in the ninth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field. | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

That gap has since been closed. Tampa Bay defeated the Boston Red Sox in a one-run game, 4-3, to win their second consecutive game against their AL East rivals, giving them 10 victories in such contests.

Meanwhile, the Phillies dropped a one-run game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Closer Jhoan Duran had an uncharacteristically poor outing, giving up two runs in the bottom of the ninth without recording an out to blow the save and lose 3-2.

The Rays and Chicago White Sox, who also won by a single run on June 9, are both seven games over the .500 mark in one-run contests. That is only one behind Philadelphia, which drops to 14-6 in such outcomes.

Aiding Tampa Bay in winning close games is closer Bryan Baker. He struggled after being acquired from the Baltimore Orioles in a trade last year, but has gotten things on track in 2026, emerging as one of the best late-game options in the MLB.

Record in 1-Run Games pic.twitter.com/MibjtsH0FR — Thomas Nestico (@TJStats) June 9, 2026

Baker has converted 18 out of his 21 save chances and has one hold on the year as well. He has thrown 27.1 innings, producing a 1.98 ERA with 30 strikeouts and only one home run allowed, a major improvement from last year.

The Rays are 24-5 in games that Baker has appeared in, with a 5-1 record in one-run contests.

Along with the stellar performance at the end of the bullpen, Tampa Bay has received timely hitting throughout the campaign. The deeper into the game it gets, the more clutch the Rays' batters turn.