Perception of Rays Has One Complete 180 During MLB Season

Coming into the 2026 MLB regular season, expectations were very low for the Tampa Bay Rays.

There weren’t many analysts and evaluators who believed they had what it took to hang in the American League East, which was projected to be the toughest division in the sport. A team in desperate need of offense trading away their best left-handed hitter, second baseman Brandon Lowe, certainly didn’t incite much confidence.

Neither did trading away starting pitcher Shane Baz to a division rival in the Baltimore Orioles. The Rays looked like a team with an eye on the future, signing stopgap veterans such as Cedric Mullins, Steven Matz and Nick Martinez in free agency.

While certainly unorthodox in how they built the roster, there is no arguing with the plan now. Tampa Bay has far exceeded even the loftiest of expectations, completely changing the perception of the franchise.

Rays have turned into contenders in American League

Apr 22, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash (16) during the eighth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Tropicana Field. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Owners of the best record in the AL entering play on May 29 at 34-19, Buster Olney of ESPN recently shared that the team is viewed as one that will be aggressive ahead of the MLB trade deadline this summer.

“And although the Tampa Bay Rays are a small-market team, Erik Neander is seen as being capable of landing big fish due to how he operates aggressively. "He's in the mix a lot," one of his peers said," Olney wrote.

Everyone thought the Rays would be sellers ahead of the deadline. How they operated over the winter certainly made it feel that way.

Along with the veterans signed in free agency, someone such as designated hitter Yandy Diaz and starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen looked like future trade candidates. Relief pitcher Garrett Cleavinger was drawing interest ahead of the campaign as well.

That is no longer the case. The team’s success, combined with a new ownership group looking to make a lasting impact, has Tampa Bay on track to be a buyer in the coming weeks.

Have the best summer ever at @TropicanaField!



Buy a Family Pack and get tickets, meals for each family member, and parking all in one!



➡️: https://t.co/j3dB1YHiuu pic.twitter.com/jzjLRYOgJ7 — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 27, 2026

“Well, the Rays' ownership group is new and attempting to sway voters in Hillsborough County to support an initiative for a new ballpark -- and it'll be in a position to greenlight Neander to aggressively add before the deadline," Olney added.

Holding off the New York Yankees, who are 1.5 games behind the Rays in the standings, will be easier said than done. Tampa Bay is battling several injuries to key members of the roster, such as outfielders Jake Fraley and Jonny DeLuca, starting pitcher Joe Boyle and relievers Edwin Uceta, Manuel Rodriguez and Steven Wilson.

The bullpen trio has yet to appear in a game this season, all rehabbing from injuries.

Despite that, the rest of the team has held things down. With a deep farm system, the Rays should be viewed as a team capable of making a splash, with Tarik Skubal potentially being their No. 1 target.