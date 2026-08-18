Rays Have Gotten Elite Pitching Production From Unlikely Source

Time and time again, the Tampa Bay Rays have proven capable of coaxing production out of pitchers, finding an edge to help them realize their potential.

Their development staff is incredible, helping players whom they draft or sign in international free agency take their game to new heights. When they acquire a pitcher from outside of the organization, they adjust to help the player unlock themselves in a way not previously thought possible.

The latest achievement in that realm is in their starting rotation. Ian Seymour, who spent his debut coming out of the bullpen in 2025 and was in the same role to start 2026, was converted into a starting pitcher midseason.

On June 8, he made his first start against the Boston Red Sox. It was anyone’s guess if that was going to be a permanent move or if he was a placeholder with some of his teammates on the injured list or struggling with effectiveness.

Ian Seymour has stepped up big time for Rays

Aug 15, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Ian Seymour (61) delivers a pitch during the second inning against Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seymour has answered that question with his performance: he is locked in as a member of this rotation. Even with Shane McClanahan set to return from the injured list, Freddy Peralta acquired from the New York Mets ahead of the MLB trade deadline and Griffin Jax avoiding serious injury, Seymour needs to continue starting games for the Rays.

For more than two months, he has provided the team with steady production at the back end of a rotation that features two All-Stars in Drew Rasmussen and Nick Martinez.

Through 16 outings, including June 8 against the Red Sox, Seymour has been producing some elite numbers in key areas. He has a strong 3.58 ERA and 3.63 FIP in 65.1 innings pitched. 51 hits and 16 walks have been allowed, and it is his strikeout numbers that stand out the most.

Ian Seymour has collected 4 Ks so far tonight. His 4-seam has a 70% Whiff%. pic.twitter.com/uDuH4ji4fF — Running From The OPS (@OPS_BASEBALL) August 15, 2026

Seymour has 115 strikeouts in 2026. 82 of them have come since that outing on June 8, which means he had 33 strikeouts through his first 31 innings of the campaign. Over his last 65.1 innings, he has produced an elite 30.9% strikeout rate, which is 10th among players with at least 50 innings pitched in that span, per Brian Murphy of MLB.com.

That also puts him just ahead of reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates, who has a strikeout rate of 30.5%.

The starting rotation is a strength of Tampa Bay’s, and Seymour’s production is a major reason why. He has taken well to being in the rotation again, a role that he held throughout his career before reaching the Big Leagues.