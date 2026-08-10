Ian Seymour Continues To Step up When Rays Need Him Most
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The Tampa Bay Rays’ starting pitching depth has been tested right from the start of the 2026 MLB regular season.
Ryan Pepiot, who made 31 starts for the team last season, won’t pitch at all this year due to injury. His replacement to start the season, Joe Boyle, made three starts before landing on the injured list himself.
Steven Matz was part of the rotation to start, but injuries and ineffectiveness led to him going to the bullpen. Jesse Scholtens is on the injured list and has most recently been joined by Shane McClanahan and Griffin Jax.
Despite the obstacles, the Rays have one of the best starting pitcher’s ERA’s in baseball and Ian Seymour has been a big reason why. He needed to put forth a strong effort in his most recent start against the Seattle Mariners because he followed an unexpected bullpen game with Jax being scratched with elbow discomfort.
Ian Seymour dominated Mariners for Rays sweep
When the team needed him most, Seymour once again stepped up and answered the call. He threw six dominant innings, allowing a run on a Cole Young single in the first inning before firing five consecutive shutout frames.
Only five hits and two walks were surrendered, while striking out seven. He racked up 16 whiffs, pushing his season-long percentage to 29.4%, which is in the 79th percentile. His 33.2% chase rate and 28.4% strikeout rate are also excellent, ranking in the 77th and 86th percentiles.
Just as the case has been all season, Seymour was doing most of his damage with his changeup. As shared by Running From The OPS Substack, he generated a whiff rate of 50% against the Mariners and a chase rate of 52%.
Per Baseball Savant, opponents now have a .159 batting average and .238 slugging percentage when facing Seymour’s changeup this season. He has an impressive 39.5% whiff rate with the pitch and a 25.7% putaway rate.
His +9 Offspeed Run Value is in the 98th percentile, and his overall Pitching Run Value continues to climb, sitting at +7, which is in the 69th percentile. Despite his fastball being in the sixth percentile, averaging 91 mph, he is finding ways to generate success on the mound.
It could not be coming at a better time. With Tampa Bay down McClanahan and Jax from the starting rotation, Seymour has a spot locked down for the foreseeable future. Pressure is on him and the newly acquired Freddy Peralta to offer support behind All-Stars Drew Rasmussen and Nick Martinez, with the No. 5 spot potentially being bullpen games.
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Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. Previously, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.