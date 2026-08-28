Rays Have Successfully Secured Long-Term Home in Tampa Bay

The biggest overarching storyline for the Tampa Bay Rays over the last few years was whether they would ever be able to build a ballpark in the city that the fans and team deserve.

What was once viewed as a dream started to move toward becoming a reality when a new ownership group, led by Patrick Zalupski, came aboard. Optimism and hope were on the rise, with the expectation that a new ownership group would be more willing to spend on the roster than in previous years.

While the Rays still lag behind their rivals such as the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays in spending, they are at least going to take some steps in closing that gap with a new stadium.

As shared by Ryan Bass on X, the franchise has finally secured its forever home in Tampa, with a vote in favor of the $2.3 billion stadium proposal.

Rays secure forever home with ballpark deal

BREAKING: The Hillsborough County Commission has voted in favor of the $2.3 billion stadium deal, which follows Tampa City Council's approval yesterday. After nearly two decades, the Tampa Bay Rays stadium saga is all but over. The #Rays have secured their forever home in Tampa. — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) August 28, 2026

“BREAKING: The Hillsborough County Commission has voted in favor of the $2.3 billion stadium deal, which follows Tampa City Council's approval yesterday. After nearly two decades, the Tampa Bay Rays stadium saga is all but over. The #Rays have secured their forever home in Tampa.” Bass wrote in a post on X, sharing the incredible news.

This comes just a day after the Tampa City Council approved the agreement, moving them one vote away from things becoming all but official.

“Today’s affirmative vote by the Tampa City Council is incredible news for the entire Tampa Bay community,” Rays chief executive officer Ken Babby said in a statement. “The Tampa Bay Rays are grateful for the leadership and support of the City Council members to approve an investment that, when accompanied by the private funding guaranteed by the Rays, will secure the future of Major League Baseball in Tampa Bay while creating a landmark destination neighborhood that will serve our region for generations.

The final vote was by the Hillsborough County Commission, and with them in favor, the ballpark dreams are now a reality.

A statement from the Tampa Bay Rays following Tampa City Council's approval of the @RaysForeverHome. pic.twitter.com/GSZsLA9He7 — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 27, 2026

This is an exciting time to be a fan of Tampa Bay baseball. Not only are they thriving on the field, currently sitting atop the American League East with a record of 79-54, which is the best in the league, but the future is incredibly bright on the field for the franchise as well.

The Rays have one of the best farm systems in baseball, headlined by outfielder Theo Gillen and shortstop Grady Emerson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft. It is going to be something special to see those two in the Major League lineup along with third baseman Junior Caminero, who is solidifying himself as an MVP candidate this year.

With a new stadium now officially in the plans, things are only looking up for the franchise.