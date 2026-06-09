Rays in a Get-Right Spot Facing Red Sox After Skid

The Tampa Bay Rays aren’t exactly in free fall, but their steady decline continues to be in full effect.

While they took a game from the Miami Marlins in a three-game set that was kept close, their matchup against the Detroit Tigers showed how quickly their brand of baseball can collapse.

First-inning runs, the Rays' specialty all year, were turned against them as the Tigers were in the driver's seat early on in every game and didn’t look back.

There is definitely blame to be passed around. Steven Matz has pitched horribly since returning from injury and has been moved to the bullpen. The bottom of the lineup has become an offensive void as veterans like Cedric Muillins and Nick Fortes are barely clinging to their starting jobs.

Rays can get back on track against reeling Red Sox

Jun 8, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Taylor Walls (6) tags out Boston Red Sox centerfielder Ceddanne Rafaela (3) in the sixth inning at Tropicana Field. | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

The micro problems, however, reflect the underlying fate of what has been coming all along: regression. This Tampa Bay squad was expected to be an afterthought in the 2026 AL playoff picture, and is still afloat as a top team in June. It’s an outcome any Rays fan would be glad to see, and it puts in perspective the high quality of baseball this team expects to play after their torrid month of May.

A three-game set against Boston at home is next on the agenda, and got off to a good start with a 3-1 win in the opener. It’s a continuation of the theme of tough AL opponents whose records don’t reflect their true talent level. They learned this lesson facing a seemingly beleaguered Detroit team that played their best baseball all year against Tampa Bay.

The Red Sox have dealt with a nightmarish start to their season as Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow has made the wrong headlines for overinvolvement in team matters. An early-season firing of skipper Alex Cora and many more on the coaching staff revealed layers of dysfunction plaguing the organization.

Breslow’s ineptitude to handle media discussions, along with the team’s slow start, has put him in the hot seat as needing to prove his worth quickly before owner John Henry sees enough.

On a team level, Boston is a mismatched roster of elite and lousy talent. A plunge in the free agent market netted them Ranger Suarez, followed by picking apart the Cardinals by poaching Willson Contreras and Sonny Gray.

These flashy moves have been a net positive winning-wise, but they glossed over the bigger problems the Red Sox failed to address in the offseason. Their focus on upgrading a strength in their starting pitching was questionable, as they ignored a heavily flawed infield that has been one of the worst in baseball this season.

Drawing two tough young lefties in Connely Early and Peyton Tolle is certainly a challenge. They have both been metronomes of success in such early stages of their career and look to be bright spots for years to come, but they were able to overcome Early in Game 1.

The selection of Austin Slater’s contract indicates how Tampa Bay looks to gain as much of a platoon advantage as they can to lift a slumping lefty-heavy outfield.