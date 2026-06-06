Why Rays Can Create Separation in AL East With Yankees Star Aaron Judge Injured

Entering Saturday, the Tampa Bay Rays hold a 1.5 game lead in the American League East, and the team has a real chance to create some separation over the next few weeks.

Coming into the season, the Rays were not expected to be a powerhouse of a team. This was a franchise that seemingly made some moves geared toward the future when they traded away players like Brandon Lowe and Shane Baz for prospects. While some free agent signings have worked out for the team, others haven’t so far.

However, even though they are far from perfect, they have the best record in the American League and are in first place in the AL East. While the league as a whole is not performing up to expectations, it has been the Rays who have been consistently good.

Tampa Bay did have a rough patch of late, losing eight out of their last 10 games before their weekend series, but bad stretches are going to happen over the course of a long season.

As the Rays look toward being a contender, the main threat in their own division so far has been the New York Yankees. However, a recent injury to Aaron Judge is going to have a massive impact on the Yankees, and they haven’t been the same team in the past when he has missed time.

Rays Must Capitalize With Aaron Judge Out

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

With Judge out for an extended period of time, this is going to be a golden opportunity for Tampa Bay to gain ground in the AL East. In the past, the Yankees have not been a good team when Judge has been hurt. While they do have the talented young Ben Rice having a great season, how he will perform without Judge near him in the lineup will be something to monitor as well.

For the Rays, with New York being the only other team in the division with a record above .500, they appear to be the main and only competition. The Baltimore Orioles are currently in third place, eight games back, and the Toronto Blue Jays are in fourth, nine games back.

It has been a fantastic season for Tampa Bay, and they will be hoping to keep it going. Snapping out of their little funk this weekend will be important. If history proves to be right and the Yankees struggle without Judge, the Rays will have a great chance to create some separation.