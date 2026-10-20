Rays Stars Lead Team to World Series Berth Beating Guardians in Game 6

Through the first three games of the ALCS, the Tampa Bay Rays struggled to find much consistency at the plate, with their lineup struggling.

Trailing 2-1 entering Game 4, the Rays needed to start building some positive momentum. They did it, thanks to a shakeup of their lineup by manager Kevin Cash. He moved left fielder Chandler Simpson into the No. 3 hole, breaking up his Big 3 of Yandy Diaz, Jonathan Aranda and Junior Caminero.

It worked, with the team scoring seven runs in a victory to even up the series. With Game 4 being pushed back because of a rainout, Tampa Bay carried that momentum through the remainder of the series, getting hot and overwhelming the Guardians.

That includes Game 6, which was the Rays’ third win in a row. It was the second 7-3 game of the series, and once again, it was the team’s stars that showed up when they were needed most.

Rays advance to World Series beating Guardians in Game 6

Oct 19, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) reacts at the end of the fourth inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game six of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the mound, Freddy Peralta overcame some shaky moments to throw 5.1 innings of one-run ball. He successfully navigated five hits and three walks allowed, striking out three in what was his 10th consecutive outing allowing one run or fewer.

At the plate, it was two of their stars that delivered the biggest blows. Caminero was suffering from a power outage, but with the Rays ahead 3-1 in the bottom of the seventh, he took star closer Cade Smith deep for a two-run home run.

In the top of the eighth, Tyler Wells and Ian Seymour didn’t have their best stuff. They gave up two earned runs on two hits, two walks and a hit-by-pitch, leading to Cash turning to Kevin Kelly with the bases loaded and two outs.

He struck out Brayan Rocchio to end the inning. That set the table for Diaz, who launched a home run to left field to get the two runs back in the top of the inning and put them on the path to victory.

Bryan Baker was called upon to close out the game, and while it wasn’t a save situation, he shut the door as he has done all season. He needed only nine pitches to work his 1-2-3 inning and get his team into the World Series.

Now, Tampa Bay will take on the Milwaukee Brewers with the championship on the line. This is the third time in franchise history the Rays have won the AL Pennant, and they will be looking for the first World Series title.