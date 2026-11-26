The Tampa Bay Rays just completed one of the most successful seasons in franchise history.

After winning the American League East crown for the fifth time, the team advanced to the World Series, winning the AL Pennant for the third time. It was an incredible performance for a team that not much was expected of heading into the campaign.

A lot of people predicted the Rays would finish in last place in the AL East; instead, they won the division and earned the No. 1 seed in the league. Things are looking up for the team, heading in the right direction with some excellent building blocks.

That is one of several things that the Rays and their fans should be thankful for this year.

Junior Caminero

Oct 27, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) looks on before game four of the 2026 World Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Every fan base hopes to have a superstar to cheer on, a franchise cornerstone that not only carries the team on the field, but represents them perfectly off the field as well. That is what Tampa Bay has in Junior Caminero.

In his second full season with the Rays, the slugging third baseman took his performance to another level. He was a starter in the All-Star game for a second straight year and has recorded back-to-back seasons with at least 42 home runs. With his plate discipline at a new level, Caminero is an even more dangerous hitter.

Only 23 years old, he is just scratching the surface of his potential. He is going to be the reason why other players from around the league want to play in Tampa Bay. A player of this caliber is rare, as Caminero is already one of the most productive power hitters in baseball.

New Ownership Group

Since their inception, the Rays have been one of the lowest-spending teams in MLB. There is hope that will change in the coming years, not just because the team is coming off another trip to the World Series, but because of a new ownership group that is in place.

In their first season at the helm, the team was on the cusp of winning the World Series for the first time. Getting that close should motivate them to be willing to spend more money to compete with their peers in the AL East, who normally are near the top of the spenders list.

It won’t happen in one summer, but the new ownership group is a good thing. They have already gotten the wheels in motion for a new stadium, which will bring in added revenue and more spending.

Erik Neander

Oct 26, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays president of baseball operations Erik Neander is interviewed before game three of the 2026 World Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How many baseball fans do you know who have something negative to say about a front office? They don’t sign the right players; they struggle to develop talent; whatever the reason may be, fans are disappointed.

That isn’t the case in Tampa Bay, where Erik Neander is running the show and doing an excellent job. He is working with some restraints his peers aren’t when it comes to budget, but that doesn’t stop him from fielding a highly competitive roster.

If Neander is able to spend a little more on the roster, watch out. The same formula that has been used to build such a strong roster would be aided greatly with a little more ability to spend.