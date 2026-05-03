Rays’ Star Slugger Absent From Lineup in Attempt To Sweep Giants

The Tampa Bay Rays have been playing at a very high level this season, and the latest team to run into their buzzsaw is the San Francisco Giants.

After winning the first two games of their three-game series at Tropicana Field, the Rays are going for the sweep on May 3. Taking the mound for them will be veteran Steven Matz, who has been an excellent addition to their starting rotation.

He is 4-1 on the year with a 4.31 ERA across 31.1 innings with 27 strikeouts and 11 walks. Opposing him on the mound is Tyler Mahle. He was signed as a free agent away from the Texas Rangers, but things haven’t gone as well for him, owning a 1-4 record with a 5.87 ERA through 30.2 innings.

Getting a sweep of the Giants is going to be a little tougher for Tampa Bay because they are once again without one of their star sluggers. Designated hitter Yandy Diaz is out of the lineup for a second consecutive game because of side tightness.

Yandy Diaz absent from Rays lineup again

Apr 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Yandy Diaz (2) jogs to first base after walking in the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. | David Richard-Imagn Images

He was forced to exit the first game of the series on May 1 in the seventh inning after going 1-for-2 with a home run. The injury isn’t considered too serious, but he will not be in the lineup for a second straight day.

Taking his place as the designated hitter and batting third is Jonathan Aranda. Normally, he would be playing first base, but he is getting the day off from the field, with Ryan Vilade taking over defensively and batting fourth.

Ahead of them in the lineup are speedster Chandler Simpson, who is in the leadoff spot and playing left field. Batting second and playing third base is Junior Caminero, who is riding a modest three-game hitting streak.

Batting fifth and playing right field is Jake Fraley. Ben Williamson is batting No. 6 and will be handling the keystone at second base.

In center field and batting seventh is Cedric Mullins. The veteran who was signed in free agency to stabilize the team’s outfield has been struggling mightily. It is fair to wonder how much longer he will be the primary option in center field.

Batting eighth and playing behind the plate this afternoon is Nick Fortes. Rounding out the lineup and batting ninth is Taylor Walls, who is starting at shortstop.

After wrapping things up against San Francisco, the Rays will be hosting their American League East rivals, the Toronto Blue Jays, for a three-game series before heading on the road for seven straight games.