Rays Make Several Changes to Lineup in Game 2 vs. Guardians

The Tampa Bay Rays suffered their first defeat of the 2026 MLB postseason in Game 1 of the ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians, losing 7-3.

It was a surprising turn of events for a game the Rays controlled throughout. They scored two runs in the bottom of the first to take an early lead, and the score remained that way for half the game, until the sixth inning.

The Guardians scored at least one run every inning from there on out, shocking Tampa Bay, who didn’t trail once against the Yankees in their ALDS matchup. Looking to shake off a blown lead, the Rays are changing up some things in their starting lineup.

Despite facing a left-handed starter for the second straight game in Parker Messick after Foster Griffin started Game 1, manager Kevin Cash has decided to make a few adjustments. Unsurprisingly, the top three in the lineup remain unchanged.

Chandler Simpson, Liam Hicks back in starting lineup for Rays

Oct 3, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays catcher Liam Hicks (34) hits a double in the third inning against the New York Yankees in game one of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yandy Diaz is in the leadoff spot as the designated hitter, followed by first baseman Jonathan Aranda and third baseman Junior Caminero. It is good to see Caminero in the lineup after he collided with left fielder Jonny DeLuca in the ninth inning of Game 1 while pursuing a foul ball.

After that, the changes start. Ryan Vilade, who was in left field to start Game 1 and batting cleanup, is back on the bench. The protection for Caminero in tonight’s game will be Victor Mesa Jr., who is starting in right field.

Mesa Jr. has turned himself into an everyday player for the Rays, starting in either corner outfield spot regardless of the handedness of the opposing pitcher. DeLuca, who is a right-handed hitter, remains the starter in center field, batting fifth.

Veteran Cedric Mullins, who has seemingly lost his starting job to DeLuca, did come up big in Game 1 with a pinch-hit home run. He will almost certainly have his number called again late in the game.

Batting sixth and taking Vilade’s spot in the lineup is Chandler Simpson. He hasn’t had a great postseason debut, but his dynamic skill set can get the team going in an instant with his speed and defense.

Batting seventh, making his second straight start, is Ben Williamson. He is the right-handed hitter in this platoon with Richie Palacios, who started all three games against the Yankees, even when left-handed pitcher Max Fried took the mound.

Liam Hicks is starting at catcher and batting eighth after Nick Fortes got the start in Game 1. Rounding out the order is Taylor Walls, a switch-hitter who is playing shortstop.

They will look to give support to Freddy Peralta, who has been outstanding for the last month.