The Tampa Bay Rays aren’t normally very active early in free agency, and that remains the case this year despite the unique circumstances.

With an impending lockout on the horizon, the Rays aren’t changing how they do business. Despite winning the American League Pennant and having a new ownership group, they are bidding their time in free agency.

While there haven’t been any additions to the team, there are some openings on the Major League roster that have opened up. Multiple players who have hit free agency for the team have already found new homes.

The latest veteran to make a move is outfielder Cedric Mullins. After signing a one-year deal with the Rays last offseason, he is on the move again this year in free agency, agreeing to a contract with the Texas Rangers.

Cedric Mullins heading to Rangers in free agency

Aug 31, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Cedric Mullins (31) hits a foul ball during the second inning against the New York Mets at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the deal is worth $3.75 million. Just as was the case with Tampa Bay last year, the Rangers are hoping that Mullins can provide some athleticism and veteran leadership to the club.

This past season, Mullins was a regular part of the Tampa Bay lineup, appearing in 137 regular season games. He didn’t produce much with the bat, having a 75 OPS+, but he did hit at least 15 home runs and steal at least 19 bases for the sixth consecutive campaign.

His defense got back on track, which was encouraging. After a down season with the Baltimore Orioles and New York Mets in 2026 with the glove, he was reliable in center field for the Rays, with Chandler Simpson in left field and Ryan Vilade, Victor Mesa Jr. and Jonny DeLuca flanking him.

Losing a veteran who is a respected voice in the clubhouse is always tough, but it isn’t surprising at all that Mullins is moving on from Tampa Bay. Outfield is one area that they are set in moving forward and can give opportunities to other players.

Free-agent outfielder Cedric Mullins in agreement with Rangers on one-year, $3.75M contract, source tells @TheAthletic. First to report serious talks: @Evan_P_Grant. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 29, 2026

During the postseason, Mullins ceded playing time to DeLuca, who seemingly surpassed him on the depth chart. However, even DeLuca was part of some trade rumors this offseason, which speaks volumes to how deep the team is in the grass.

Mesa Jr. is certainly capable of moving over to center field and handling that spot defensively if DeLuca is moved on from. The Rays also have Jacob Melton, acquired as part of the three-team trade with the Houston Astros and Pittsburgh Pirates last offseason, who looks ready for a Major League opportunity.

Star prospect Theo Gillen is also knocking on the door of a Big League chance. Bringing back Mullins would have blocked up the depth chart unnecessarily for the club.