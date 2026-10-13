Rays Blow Lead in Game 1 of ALCS, Lose Series Opener to Guardians

With the American League Championship Series underway, the Tampa Bay Rays were hoping to start things off on a positive note against the Cleveland Guardians.

In the first inning, the Rays were able to set the tone with a multi-run inning. Yandy Diaz would hit a double to get things started, and then Tampa Bay would use one of the best run producers in Jonathan Aranda to bunt him over to third base. A base-hit by Junior Caminero would get the Rays on the board first with a 1-0 lead.

Following Tampa Bay taking the lead, they would then build on it. Back-to-back singles from Victor Mesa Jr. and Jonny DeLuca would score Caminero, and the Rays jumped the Guardians early.

Following the solid first inning by the Rays, it would be some strong pitching from both sides. For Tampa Bay, Drew Rasmussen had a shutout going into the sixth inning. Unfortunately, Chase DeLauter would get the Guardians on the board with a solo home run.

Rays Blow the Lead

Oct 12, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Cleveland Guardians outfielder Chase DeLauter (24) reacts after scoring a run with third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) in game one of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Tampa Bay still had the lead, it would quickly become a tie game with Patrick Bailey hitting a solo home run in the seventh inning to even things up. Overall, while Rasmussen was solid, he did blow the lead for the team.

On the flip side, the Guardians pitching staff deserves some credit after a tough first inning. This was a group that settled down nicely, and their bullpen was impressive to help keep them in this game.

With both teams in their bullpens, the Rays had some problems in the eighth inning. Tampa Bay brought in Tyler Wells for the eighth inning, and it was Jose Ramirez who got on base to kick things off with an infield single. Following that hit, DeLauter would strike with a double to make it runners on second and third with no outs.

Wells would be able to get Jo Adell to ground out without allowing a run, but it would be the last batter that he faced. Coming in for a tough spot, Ian Seymour allowed an RBI base hit to Nathaniel Lowe, and Cleveland would take a 4-2 lead.

In the bottom half of the inning, it was Cedric Mullins coming in as a pinch-hitter. While the veteran has not had a great year, he came up clutch with a solo home run to bring the Rays back to within one.

In the top of the ninth, it would be Ramirez providing an insurance run for the Guardians. The clutch two-out hit made it a 5-3 game in favor of Cleveland. While Ramirez provided the insurance run, it was Adell who broke the game open with a two-run RBI double. Overall, while the Rays did have a lead late in this one, it was Cleveland who completely took over late and have a 1-0 lead in the series.