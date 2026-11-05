Rays Need to Add Impact Starting Pitcher This Offseason

The Tampa Bay Rays are coming off a memorable season in which they were able to win the American League and reach the World Series. Now, with expectations changing for the franchise, this is an important offseason.

In 2026, the Rays were easily one of the biggest surprises in baseball. This was a team that many predicted would come in last place in the AL East, but they were able to lead the division for most of the year and were seen as one of the best teams in baseball.

At the trade deadline, it became fairly clear that the Rays were going to be a real threat to win the AL. Credit to Tampa Bay for recognizing this and being aggressive to improve before the deadline.

The Rays were a team that was finding ways to win, but adding talent during the summer was smart. A couple of the notable moves for the team were the acquisitions of Liam Hicks and Freddy Peralta. Hicks is under team control for the next couple of years, but Peralta was in the last year of his contract. The right-hander was excellent for Tampa Bay, and his success makes it clear that the team should be looking to add a starter this offseason.

Rays Should Add Impact Starting Pitcher

Oct 26, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) reacts against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning in game three of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though Tampa Bay historically doesn’t spend, they do have new ownership in place and are coming off a World Series appearance with a new stadium set to arrive in a few years.

For the Rays, if there was ever going to be a time to spend, now would be it. Tampa Bay has already picked up the option for Drew Rasmussen, and they fully intend on him leading this rotation next year. That is a good indication that Tampa Bay is taking their chances of being a contender next season as well seriously

However, the team has both Nick Martinez and Peralta as free agents, and that creates a major void. The Rays should be looking at the rotation as one of the top areas that they should be looking to solidify.

There will be options, including bringing back one of their right-handers. However, good starting pitching is not cheap, and the Rays must spend in order to help keep this team strong. Tampa Bay figures to be a team that could once again be one of the best in the league, but getting a little aggressive and starting to spend would help.