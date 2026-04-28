Rays' Newcomer Has Blown Away Expectations So Far This Season

The Tampa Bay Rays have been playing some very good baseball to start the season and are right in the mix for first place in the American League East. A major reason for the success has been some of the decisions made in the offseason.

This winter was a pretty wild one for the Rays. Following missing the playoffs for the last two years, new ownership has taken over. Early on, it was hard to predict what the team might be trying to accomplish.

However, as the winter went on, it became clear that the team was going to be operating as normal despite new ownership coming in. Tampa Bay made numerous trades to help their farm system, but they also signed some veteran free agents to come in and help them contend this year.

So far, while the results have been mixed for some of the new additions, there has been one who has really been able to stand out.

Adam Berry of MLB recently wrote about the top newcomer for the Rays being starting pitcher Nick Martinez. The talented right-hander has been a great addition so far and has helped make them a contender early on.

Martinez Has Blown Away Expectations

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Nick Martinez | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The addition of the right-hander was a late move made by the Rays, but it has proven to be a really strong one so far. Last season, Martinez was pitching for the Cincinnati Reds and helped them make the postseason.

So far this season, he has totaled a 1-1 record and 2.10 ERA in 30 innings pitched. What has been really impressive is that he hasn’t allowed more than two earned runs in any of his starts. In his five outings, the Rays have won four of them, making him a key reason why the team is off to a great start.

In his last start against his former team, he ended up having his best performance of the year so far. He went eight innings, allowing just one run on five hits. For a pitcher that was brought in to be a depth piece, he has been able to exceed expectations by quite a bit.

Even though he might not sustain a 2.10 ERA throughout the season, he has helped spark a good start to the season and has blown away expectations so far. Hopefully, he can continue to perform well for the team, and if he does, this rotation will continue to be a really good one.