Rays Promoting Two Top Prospects To Triple-A Durham

The Tampa Bay Rays were one of the most active teams in baseball ahead of the MLB trade deadline, moving several prospects to upgrade their Major League roster.

Despite the amount of prospect capital the team moved, their farm system was still highly regarded. Based on where they stood in the preseason, the Rays actually moved up in the rankings despite trading away multiple top-30 prospects.

And now, some of those future stars are progressing through the minor league system. First baseman Xavier Isaac and catcher Caden Bodine are both getting promoted from Double-A Montgomery to Triple-A Durham, earning it with some stellar production.

Tampa Bay selected Isaac in the first round, No. 29 overall, out of East Forsyth High School. He has been producing at a high level, showcasing elite power and plate discipline with Montgomery.

Rays promoting two star prospects to Triple-A Durham

The #Rays promoted Caden Bodine and @xavierisaac__ to @DurhamBulls. I spoke with #Rays assistant GM Kevin Ibach about both prospects and the decision to elevate them to AAA. pic.twitter.com/PKpnhSZkWf — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) August 25, 2026

The No. 18-ranked player in the Tampa Bay farm system, he has hit 24 home runs with eight doubles and three triples. 71 RBI and 18 stolen bases have been added to go along with a .255/.400/.510 slash line.

His 80 walks were the most in Double-A, and his on-base percentage was fifth-best at that level of minor league baseball.

Seeing Isaac progress in his professional career after the brain injury that he had overcome makes for an incredible story. All baseball fans should be cheering him on to have continued success.

INF Xavier Isaac [TB No. 18] has been promoted to Triple-A @DurhamBulls .



In 99 games with @BiscuitBaseball , the infielder slashed .255/.400/.510 (86-for-337) with 8 2B, 3 3B, 24 HR, 71 RBI, 80 BB, and 18 SB. He paces all Double-A hitters in walks and ranked fifth in OBP. pic.twitter.com/MyRe2z3x2H — Rays Player Development (@RaysPlayerDev) August 25, 2026

He will be making his debut with Durham along with Bodine, who was acquired from the Baltimore Orioles as part of the return package for Shane Baz. He has been on a tear this year, looking to become only the third Rays prospect to appear at all different minor league levels in one season since 2009.

The Coastal Carolina catcher, who was selected No. 30 in the 2025 MLB Draft, started the season with Single-A Charleston, where he played 33 games before being promoted to High-A Bowling Green.

32 games were played at that level before earning a promotion to Double-A with the Biscuits. Now, after 37 games with Montgomery, he is set to play for the Bulls at the highest level in the team’s system.

C Caden Bodine [MLB. 51 | TB No. 3] has been promoted to Triple-A @DurhamBulls after hitting .316 (48-for-152) in 37 games.



Upon his AAA debut, he would become the third Rays prospect to appear in a game at the A, A+, AA, and AAA levels in the same season since 2009. pic.twitter.com/apUfcX4KxA — Rays Player Development (@RaysPlayerDev) August 25, 2026

Bodine has produced every step of the way, compiling a .344/.413/.510 slash line in 102 games and 482 plate appearances with 14 home runs, 23 doubles, two triples and 90 RBI.

The No. 3-ranked player in the Rays’ system and No. 51 overall, Bodine is certainly living up to the hype right now.

Another one of their star prospects, Nathan Flewelling, is worth keeping an eye on as the next player who could be on the move, with a catcher’s spot open at Double-A now.