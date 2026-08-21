Rays Have Bright Future Behind the Plate With Star Prospects

Essentially, since their inception, the Tampa Bay Rays have struggled to find a long-term answer at catcher.

There have been a few solid seasons throughout their franchise history behind the plate, but sustained success from their backstops has been difficult to find. However, given some recent developments, catcher is quickly becoming a position of strength for the franchise.

At the Major League level, they now have one of the best tandems in baseball, with Nick Fortes being joined by deadline addition Liam Hicks. Looking like someone the Rays built in a baseball lab, Hicks is a high-contact player who doesn’t strike out and is tapping into his power potential.

Under team control for four years beyond 2026, Hicks gives the team an option behind the plate for years to come. He and Fortes can handle things until their star prospects are ready to make the leap to the MLB.

Rays are set up well at catcher long-term

Aug 12, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Tampa Bay Rays catcher Liam Hicks (34) hits a three-run home run against the Athletics in the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

MLB Pipeline has updated its prospect rankings across the board. Positional top 10 lists have been made, and the Rays are featured prominently when it comes to catchers, with two players being ranked: Caden Bodine and Nathan Flewelling, who are ranked Nos. 5 and 6, respectively.

Tampa Bay is one of two franchises with multiple players on the list, along with the St. Louis Cardinals. They have No. 1-ranked Rainel Rodriguez and No. 10-ranked Leo Bernal.

Both Rays players are top-100 overall ranked prospects, with Bodine landing at No. 51 and Flewelling at No. 65. They currently play at Double-A Montgomery and High-A Bowling Green, getting the necessary reps to continue their development.

Bodine was acquired from the Baltimore Orioles in an offseason trade, along with outfielder Slater de Brun, right-handed pitcher Michael Forret and outfielder Austin Overn. Forret was traded back to the Orioles ahead of the deadline to bring aboard right-handed reliever Tyler Wells.

Caden Bodine, Nathan Flewelling give Rays plenty of hope behind the plate

Jun 15, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers catcher Caden Bodine (17) reaches on an infield error by the Oregon State Beavers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With polished defensive abilities behind the plate, Bodine has received plenty of praise already for how he calls a game. He has a quick release to help make up for not having the strongest arm to keep potential base stealers honest.

Bodine has been great with the bat in 2026, producing a .341/.412/.505 slash line between Single-A Charleston, Bowling Green and Montgomery, with 13 home runs and 87 RBI.

Flewelling has shot up the rankings, progressing with his development much quicker than anyone thought he would. The organization has been aggressive with moving him throughout the minor league ranks, and he has responded.

He has a great eye at the plate and is tapping into his power potential already with 21 home runs with Bowling Green. The tools are undeniable, and at 19 years old, he is showing real long-term potential.