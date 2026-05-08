Rays Receive Rightfully Bold MLB Trade Deadline Prediction

More than a month into the 2026 MLB regular season, it has become impossible to ignore what the Tampa Bay Rays are doing.

Entering play on May 8, they own the second-best record in the American League at 25-12. They are only a half-game behind the New York Yankees, whom the Rays already own a sweep over, and are 26-12.

The Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs are the only other teams in the MLB who have more victories than Tampa Bay, also being victorious 26 times. They are playing at a high level, and it has some analysts believing they are going to make a big swing this summer.

During a recent telecast of MLB Now on MLB Network, Mike Lowell was having a conversation with Joel Sherman and Paul Severino. The Rays were the topic of discussion, and Lowell believes they are going to be buyers ahead of the MLB trade deadline this summer.

Rays predicted to be aggressive on trade market

Oct 6, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays president Erik Neander and manager Kevin Cash (16) during the ALDS workout day against the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field. | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

It will be interesting to see how long they can keep up this level of play. There are concerns about their depth, especially in the starting rotation, where injuries have hit the club hard.

Ryan Pepiot, who was originally thought to be dealing with hip inflammation that wasn’t serious, needs surgery and is done for the season. Steven Matz joined Joe Boyle on the injured list, prompting Griffin Jax to be stretched out as a starting pitcher.

There are also concerns about how much of a workload Shane McClanahan can handle. This is the first time he has pitched in the Big League since August 2023. He has looked magnificent in his last three starts, but counting on him to go north of 125-150 innings is risky.

Their bullpen is being worked tirelessly and is far from full strength with Edwin Uceta, Manuel Rodriguez and Steven Wilson all on the 60-day injured list.

However, any time the Rays are doubted, they seemingly respond. Bryan Baker has stepped up and been lights out as their closer. Cole Sulser, Kevin Kelly and Hunter Bigge have all answered the bell, too.

"I think they're going to be aggressive [in the trade market]."@Joelsherman1, @SeverinoMLB and Mike Lowell discuss the Rays' outlook. https://t.co/PliPwZV1GC pic.twitter.com/2ER1zo6Uw7 — MLB Now (@MLBNow) May 7, 2026

In the lineup, there are still some concerns offensively at shortstop, second base and center field. But Jake Fraley, Chandler Simpson, Jonny DeLuca, Ben Williamson Hunter Feduccia and Nick Fortes have all had their moments to help the team win.

Adding more around their core of Junior Caminero, Yandy Diaz and Jonathan Aranda would be ideal. Another bat to lengthen the lineup would do wonders to help take pressure off a pitching staff that has been nails all year.

As noted in the clip from MLB Now, this is a team that has shown a willingness to be aggressive. They may not land that big fish, but they make their presence known on the market, and if the fit is right, they will make a push.

In the first year of a new ownership group, you can be sure they would greenlight additions to payroll if it meant challenging for a World Series.