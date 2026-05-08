Rays' Success at Home Nearing Record-Setting Number

The Tampa Bay Rays have been one of the best teams in baseball, and the franchise is showing no signs of slowing down.

Coming into the year, expectations for the team were mixed. The Rays were a group this winter that seemingly focused on restocking their farm system with a couple of notable trades. However, they were also aggressive in free agency, adding veterans on short-term deals to help them win now.

So far, some of those decisions have paid dividends for the team early, most notably in their starting rotation. Adding Nick Martinez and Steven Matz has helped create one of the best rotations in baseball.

Unfortunately, Matz had to go to the injured list, but the team is optimistic that he won’t miss too much time. While the group tries to navigate some injuries, they have been on a roll of late, and one of the main reasons why has been their play at home.

Return to Tropicana Has Been Great

The Rays have won 10 consecutive games at Tropicana Field, tied for the fourth-longest home winning streak in franchise history:



1. 14G: March 30–April 24, 2023

2. 12G: Aug. 9–Sept. 10, 2018

3. 11G: April 22–May 13, 2008

T4. 10G: April 22, 2026–pres.

T4. 10G: April 21–May 4,… — Rays Communications (@RaysPR) May 6, 2026

It was undoubtedly a challenging season for the Rays in 2025 following their home stadium being destroyed. Having to play in a minor league stadium that is outdoors in Florida is not an easy thing to do, especially in the summer.

Due to the concerns about the heat, the second half of the schedule featured more home games for Tampa Bay, and a lopsided schedule is never easy to deal with. However, with Tropicana Field fixed, it has been great to see the Rays back home while they await what the future might hold for them in terms of a new stadium.

With 10 straight wins at home, the Rays have been able to create some serious space between some of the teams in the American League East, and are trying to keep pace with the New York Yankees, who are also performing well.

The 10 straight wins are tied for the fourth-longest streak in the history of the franchise, with the most being 14 straight wins in 2023. Tampa Bay will be on the road for a seven-game trip against some division opponents before they return home to start a series with the Miami Marlins on May 15th.

When the Rays return home, they will have a chance to tie their franchise-best streak in the series against the Baltimore Orioles.

Overall, it has been a fantastic season for Tampa Bay, and their excellent play at home has helped them be one of the best teams in the league so far.