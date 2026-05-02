Rays' Returning Pitcher Will Provide Major Spark for Bullpen

As the Tampa Bay Rays continue to build upon their strong start to the season, some help for the team is on the way.

It has been a fantastic start to the campaign for the Rays, who are currently in second place in the American League East with a (19-12) record. Tampa Bay getting off to such a strong start in a division that figured to be one of the most challenging in baseball is a great sign, and they very well could sustain it.

Despite the success, the Rays have had to overcome some obstacles to start the year. Injuries have been a bit of a storyline for the team early on, but they have been able to find ways to overcome them.

Recently, it was announced that starter Ryan Pepiot would be out for the rest of the season with hip surgery. As one of the expected top pitchers on the team, this is a blow for the Rays, but they have had players step up in his absence.

While that is a significant blow, the bullpen has also been a group that has been impacted with players being out. Edwin Uceta is supposed to be a high-leverage weapon for Tampa Bay, but he has yet to pitch this season. Furthermore, Garrett Cleavinger has missed a bulk of the season. However, the southpaw was recently activated off the injured list, and his return will help.

Cleavinger Will Provide a Spark

The Tampa Bay Rays have reinstated LHP Garrett Cleavinger (right calf tightness) from the 15-day IL. To make room on the active roster, RHP Yoendrys Gómez has been designated for assignment. — Rays Communications (@RaysPR) May 2, 2026

Even though the team has been thriving, there are still some concerns about the bullpen this year. This is a unit that cost the team some games early in the season, but despite injuries, has looked better of late.

Getting Cleavinger back against the San Francisco Giants will provide Tampa Bay with a good southpaw to use in high-leverage spots and only improve the unit overall. Even though he struggled to start the year, he was fantastic for the Rays in 2025, and there is reason to believe he will bounce back now that he is healthy.

Last season, he totaled a 2.35 ERA in 67 games, proving to be one of the best left-handers in the game. Even though the Rays have played well, getting a pitcher of that caliber back will provide the team with a big spark. On paper, the bullpen figured to be a strength for the team coming into the year, and as the unit starts to get healthy, they might live up to that.