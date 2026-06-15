Rays Rightfully Move Back into Top 5 of MLB Power Rankings

The Tampa Bay Rays have been off to a great start in the American League, but they have had some hiccups of late. Fortunately, this was a much better week than the last two for the franchise.

There was certainly a bit of cause for concern for the Rays entering this week, following three out of their four series for the two weeks prior. Due to Tampa Bay not being considered a contender to start the year, their ability to be one of the best teams in the league has taken many by surprise.

However, with a desire to get back on track this week, they were able to do that with a sweep of the Boston Red Sox. The pitching was really strong for the Rays in that series, allowing just nine runs total in the three-game sweep.

With the week starting off with a sweep, Tampa Bay headed out West for a three-game set with the Los Angeles Angels. West Coast trips are never easy, and the Rays found that out against the Angels. Tampa Bay lost two out of three games, but it was still a solid overall week.

Will Leitch of MLB recently released the latest MLB power rankings, and Tampa Bay jumped back into the top five after a winning week.

Rays Rightfully Back in Top 5

Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

With Tampa Bay still having the second-best record in the AL, they are certainly deserving of being in the top five. The New York Yankees have been playing well without Aaron Judge, and have been able to jump them in the division and for the best record in the AL.

While the Rays might have been jumped by the Yankees, the team is still one of the best in baseball, and they will be tested to start this week. Tampa Bay will be starting off the week on Monday against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

As the two-time defending champions, this will be a great test for the Rays against the team to beat. Tampa Bay will have their best three pitchers on the mound against the Dodgers. Following that big series, the team will get a travel day and then return home for three games against the Washington Nationals.

This week will be a big one for the Rays. A potential series win against the Dodgers would really showcase that they are a contender and they will be trying to beat the reigning champions.