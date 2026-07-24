One Team Ranked Ahead of Rays as Better Fit for Tarik Skubal

The Tampa Bay Rays are as well positioned as any team to make an aggressive push to acquire talent ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

Standings-wise, they have plenty of motivation. The Rays currently have the best record in the American League at 59-42. They are 2.5 games ahead of the New York Yankees in the AL East race and seven ahead of the hard-charging Boston Red Sox.

To solidify their spot atop the standings and better position themselves as a true World Series contender, they need to add some reinforcements. One of the players they have been linked to, who would help put them over the top, is Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal.

Tampa Bay has been viewed as a dark horse since rumors started to swirl that the Tigers could entertain trade offers for their star pitcher. However, in the opinion of Will Sammon, Patrick Mooney and Katie Woo of The Athletic (subscription required), there is one team that is a better fit for Skubal: the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Dodgers are only team ranked ahead of Rays as fit for Tarik Skubal

Jul 30, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A general view of a Los Angeles Dodgers hat and glove during the second inning in the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Given their depth of prospects and seemingly infinite amount of money, the Dodgers have everything needed to make a run at a player of the caliber of Skubal. At this point, the only question is: do they feel the need to make such a splash?

If Los Angeles wants a player, they normally get them. Should Skubal be someone they believe will help them on their quest to win a third consecutive World Series, they will do what they can to land him.

However, the Rays and other teams around the league are going to put up a fight. This kind of rental isn’t one that Tampa Bay is accustomed to making, but when the timing is right, they aren’t afraid to make a splash.

Rays have the means to acquire Tarik Skubal

Jul 12, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 2021, the Rays acquired Nelson Cruz, who was an All-Star that year, to bolster their lineup as a designated hitter. Before Shohei Ohtani left the Los Angeles Angels in free agency for their rivals, Tampa Bay made a run at him at the deadline, offering Junior Caminero and Carson Williams.

Their willingness to include prospects of that caliber for a rental in Ohtani is what makes them such a dangerous dark horse in the Skubal sweepstakes. Acquiring a rental is rare for them, but they will do it if they feel it will help improve their odds of winning.

Adding Skubal to a rotation that already includes All-Stars Drew Rasmussen and Nick Martinez and Shane McClanahan would give the Rays as strong a starting pitching group as any team in baseball.