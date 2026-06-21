Rays Seen as Potential Landing Spot for Twins' All-Star Slugger

Following their fast start to the season, the Tampa Bay Rays have been slumping a bit of late. However, with a record still well over the .500 mark, they should be seeking upgrades before the trade deadline.

For quite some time, it was the Rays who held the best record in the American League. This was a team that was playing some excellent baseball, but over the last several weeks, they have struggled.

With the team in the middle of a tough stretch, some of the issues for the franchise have been exposed. In the starting rotation, this is a team that is in need of at least one and potentially two starting pitchers following Steven Matz being moved to the bullpen because of his struggles.

Furthermore, the batting order is in need of some help as well. This is a unit that is lacking in a couple of areas, and getting another slugger for the middle of the order makes a lot of sense. As the team looks at positions that they can upgrade, the outfield, unfortunately, still stands out.

Jeff Passan of ESPN recently wrote about the Rays being a good fit for Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton.

Buxton Would Improve Offense

Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Despite trying to improve offensive production in the outfield this offseason, the results so far have been mixed for Tampa Bay. Now, they will be a team with the chance to improve and make a real splash at the trade deadline.

The Rays have a strong farm system and should be able to land any player that they want with the deep group of prospects that they have. While adding to the rotation is a need, getting a player like Buxton would really change the outlook for the team going forward.

Even though he is a great player, he is still on a fairly affordable contract. However, one of the major sticking points would be the no-trade clause that he has. Whether or not playing for the Rays would be seen as a desirable destination for him is unknown. However, Tampa Bay is a contender this season and would present him with the opportunity to be on a playoff team.

That could be appealing for Buxton, and perhaps with the struggles of the Twins, he would be looking for a fresh start. If available, he would be a great target for the Rays and could help push them over the top in the American League.