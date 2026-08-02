Rays ‘Are Going To Be Busy’ After Missing Out on Tarik Skubal

The Tampa Bay Rays were one of the teams reportedly in the running for Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal before the team traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

That noise you heard was a collective groan from baseball fans knowing the implications of such a move. Skubal heading to the Dodgers is just another reason MLB owners will push for a salary cap during collective bargaining talks.

At this point, the only thing that may keep a stoppage from occurring is a team dethroning Los Angeles and winning the World Series. The Rays could certainly be that club, especially since they are going to make a push ahead of the deadline.

In an update on rumors and intel shared by insiders Buster Olney and Jeff Passan of ESPN, it has been revealed that Tampa Bay is ready to dip into its treasure chest of prospects and get deals done to upgrade the Big League roster.

Rays are going to make moves ahead of the deadline

Oct 7, 2021; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays general manager Erik Neander before game one of the 2021 ALDS at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

“The Rays are going to be busy. They've been in the middle of everything and are looking at starting pitchers and relievers, with another bat an option. Their farm system is loaded, and they will spend prospect capital,” Passan wrote.

The need for a starting pitcher has increased with Shane McClanahan on the sidelines. He was placed on the injured list with a back ailment after exiting his most recent start against the Texas Rangers early.

Without Skubal on the board, the Rays could pivot to Joe Ryan of the Minnesota Twins and make an offer they cannot refuse. They have also been linked to Freddy Peralta and Clay Holmes of the New York Mets.

While no specific relief pitching targets have been mentioned, the Mets could also be a logical target in that regard. They have Huascar Brazoban and Luke Weaver under control beyond 2026 and a rental such as Brooks Raley available. Kenley Jansen of the Tigers would also make sense.

Impact players available for Rays even with Tarik Skubal off board

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) walks off the mound against the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park in Detroit on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For the lineup, San Francisco Giants second baseman Luis Arraez has been mentioned most prominently. He is the perfect fit for Tampa Bay, which owns the lowest strikeout rate in baseball; he would actually improve that, as he owns the lowest strikeout and whiff rates in the sport.

His improvements with the glove at second base also fit the defensive-minded approach the franchise takes. On an expiring contract, he would be an ideal pickup for a team that hasn’t been able to replace the production of Brandon Lowe at the keystone.

Armed with a deep and talented farm system, the Rays are in a position to make multiple trades. Holding off the New York Yankees in the American League East race will require reinforcements, and a Herculean effort will be needed should they win the pennant and match up with the Dodgers in the World Series.