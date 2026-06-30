Rays' Star Junior Caminero Makes Decision on 2026 Home Run Derby

The Tampa Bay Rays have been able to find their groove once again after a little bit of a hiccup in June. A major reason has been the play of their star slugger.

For a good chunk of June, the Rays were not playing their best baseball. This was a team that was one of the best in baseball coming into the month, but with the season being a long and grueling one, Tampa Bay went into a bit of a funk.

However, the team was able to bounce back this past week, going 5-2, which included a weekend sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks. With the Rays heating back up and the New York Yankees struggling a bit, it is Tampa Bay who is now back in first place in the AL East.

A major reason why the team was able to perform well this week and get back on track was because of the play of Junior Caminero. At just 22 years old, the young slugger has quickly emerged as one of the best in baseball, and he has been able to improve upon his breakout season in 2025.

During a recent four-game stretch, Caminero was able to hit six home runs during that span, further proving that he is one of the best home run hitters in the game. For the second straight year, he will be putting his skills on display in the Home Run Derby.

Caminero To Compete in Home Run Derby

Junior Caminero announced that he is the first @TMobile #HRDerby participant!



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Via Caminero's IG pic.twitter.com/AMuJZ3kSzC — MLB (@MLB) June 30, 2026

As one of the best young players in the game, it will be exciting to once again see Caminero on the national stage in the Home Run Derby. Following the breakout season in 2025, he has now been proving that he is one of the best players in the game.

So far this year, he has slashed .292/.384/.548 with 22 home runs and 49 RBI. His numbers are up across the board, and his on-base has seen a dramatic improvement from last season.

Now, Caminero, after coming off a runner-up finish last year, will be seeking to win it all in Philadelphia. As the first player to be named as a participant, the field is already looking good with him leading the way.

For him and the Rays going forward, the 22-year-old has emerged as a true star in the game. Now, he will be hoping to lead the team into the playoffs this fall.